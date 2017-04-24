News By Tag
EnGenius Networks & Bulwark organize Partner Enablement Session in Abu Dhabi
The Event provided a deep insight on EnGenius Product Portfolio & enabled in recruitment of potential partners
The event showcased the various solutions offered by EnGenius Networks, shared some of the success stories from various regions and enabled in the recruitment solution partners within the local market. It also included practical demo sessions and technical training on selected products.
Amongst the key technologies presented by the company were its latest EnTurbo Series solutions and the company's Tri-Band Wireless AC Routers.
According to Van Hsiao, Regional General Manager, ''the aim of EnGenius Networks is to capture a sizeable part of the wireless market-share in the region and be positioned as a strong business solution provider for SMB. In fact, we have one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolio with an easy and simple to deploy solutions with very competitive price offerings''.
Jose Thomas Menacherry, CEO, Bulwark Distribution said: "Wireless and network security solutions solve important business challenges, and can bring efficiencies and productivity to the work place. By bringing together the partners, the event created better opportunities for networking, partner recruitment & enablement and provided insight into the EnGenius product portfolio to aid business development and network security."
About Bulwark Distribution:
Bulwark Distribution is the leading provider for IT Security and Information Communications & Technology (ICT) products in the Middle East region. Headquartered in Dubai, Bulwark serves the entire region with innovations from more than 20 technology vendors and works with more than 350 partners, with the aim of bringing the best in technology to the Middle East. Customers from various sectors including Banking, Finance, Government, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Medical, Education, Petroleum and more rely on solutions distributed by Bulwark for securing and managing their IT infrastructure. Bulwark has won numerous industry awards for leadership in IT sales and support, and has been rated as the best VAD in the region. For more information, please visit www.bulwarkme.com.
About EnGenius Networks:
EnGenius Technologies is a global provider of wireless communications, radio frequency (RF) technology and SMB Networking products, delivering feature-rich, long-range wireless communications technology for voice and data. The versatility and performance of the company's solutions lower total cost of ownership, increase productivity and maximize return on investment. With millions of devices deployed around the world, EnGenius is redefining network management by providing products that represent the perfect mix advanced features and affordability to support your core business connectivity need.For more information, join our community at https://www.engeniustech.com/
MEDIA CONTACT:
Ms. Sonali Basu Roy | Marketing Manager
E-mail: sonali@bulwark.biz |www.bulwarkme.com
