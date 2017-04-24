KeyTech revolutionizes security management with face and vehicle tracking technology

Visitor Screening – one of the multiple platforms of SMS, the world's first and most advanced Security Management Solution (SMS)

-- KeyTech Security Solutions, a Dubai-based leading provider of security management solutions, has launched a biometric facial and vehicle tracking service as part of its most powerful and sophisticated Security Management Solution (SMS) program, the world's first and the most advanced security management solution.SMS offers several smart applications, notably face-tracking technology, which allows the collection of information about visitors to buildings or hotels, the number of visits, times of entry and exit, in addition to vehicle tracking and the electronically stored information, where data is created, altered, communicated andin digital form, without the need to use paper and archiving.FirasSinno, Founder and CEO ofKeyTech, said: " Face and Vehicle tracking is no longer limited to action, thriller or detective movies. SMS offers apps that alert about suspicious movements of visitors around installations and buildings through easy-to-use intelligent algorithms that replace manual registration of visitors. It offers accurate information of visitors and no one is allowed to enter in the event of lack of information. The smart service sends alerts in case of false or incorrect information about visitor, which would increase the proportion of protection in buildings and facilities. "SMS is revolutionizing the process in which installations are secured, due to its ability to integrate various types of hardware and security devices. These smart applications facilitate the monitoring of suspicious visitors and intruders and sending alerts to surveillance and control room that provides instant and detailed reports or intervene in a manner to ensure the safety of residents in buildings and facilities.The visitor tracking application ensures that information are stored accurately and correctly and also facilitates the quick and secure access to data through cloud storage anywhere and anytime.It can also identify vehicles that block parking lots in emergency cases and provide control rooms with the previously stored information. The smart security solution can also help motorists who forgot where they parked their cars to find them.All these smart security solutions have been developed by KeyTech. Available in multiple languages, SMS provides full accountability and instant reporting, enabling institutions to assess security status of installations' at any given time through a single control system.The KeyTech CEO added that SMS can be fully optimized and programed to meet all security requirements of different types of facilities, where each building has its own privacy and requirements. The state-of-the-art SMS program can be used in commercial and residential buildings, shopping malls, hospitals and educational institutions, as well as anywhere that needs security solutions.The state-of-the-art solution enables amalgamation of various advanced security peripheral devices including biometric scanners, card readers, digital signature pads and ID card readers, into a desktop and internet database.KeyTech recently signed several similar agreements with leading companies in the Middle East and the UAE, including Wise Group, Intercontinental Hotels and Landmark Group, under which it provided them with smart security management solutions that help save time and effort as well as speed and perfection.Based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the UAE, KeyTech Group provides advanced security solutions to corporates across the region, including security management solutions, surveillance cameras, biometric readers, in addition to offering training courses on security solutions.