Central Hotels Appoints Barista's Corner as Exclusive Coffee partners at All its Upcoming Hotels

Central Hotels tie up with Baristas' Corner

-- Central Hotels has entered into a strategic partnership with Barista's Corner as its exclusive supplier of all coffee related products at all its upcoming hotels. Mr Ammar Kanaan, General Manager of Central Hotels, announced today at the Arabian Travel Market, "We are pleased to appoint Barista's Corner as our coffee partners across the network of our stunning hotels which will provide all coffee related services. We believe, it is extremely important to get the 'coffee right' as there is nothing like a fresh cup of coffee to get you going through your day. Baristas' Corner offers specialty, premium coffee and we are confident they will deliver the finest quality to meet the expectations of our guests who come from different parts of the world."Barista's Corner is a concept brought to life by a passionate Emirati entrepreneur who clearly understands and appreciates a handcrafted cup of fine coffee. Mr. Mohamed Hassan Alshamsi, Founder and CEO of Baristas' Corner, said, "We are delighted to partner with Central Hotels who have several projects in development. We import specialty, handpicked coffee beans from reputable sources across the globe, to provide our clients rich premium blends and single origins. At Barista's Corner we also offer a complete spectrum of related services from machines, grinders, brewing tools and manpower amongst others. Our aim is not to be the largest or most lavish coffee company in the market. However, we want to provide our clients the finest and most intimate coffee experience.As part of the agreement with Central Hotels, during the first phase Barista's Corner will fully supply all related coffee services at the 284-keys Bay Central Hotel located at The Burj Khalifa district as well as the 208-keys Central Hotel in The Palm. Both properties are in the 4-stars category and are scheduled to open in 2017. It will subsequently roll out Barista's Corner to other Central Hotels projects under development.Mr Ammar Kanaan, General Manager of Central Hotels, stressed, "Our aim with Central Hotels has been to provide local know-how with modern comforts, creating value for our guests and associates. Though we have just begun our foray into hospitality we have seen a terrific response from both our guests as well as developers. Hence, we deem it necessary to provide the very best in terms of product, quality, and service to our customers and coffee is an extremely important element of our business."Visit Central Hotels stand #HC1212 at Arabian Travel Market in Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre from 24 – 27 April, 2017.About Central HotelsCentral Hotels has very quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE with its flagship property First Central Hotel Suites located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Featuring 524 apartments equipped with top-notch facilities, it offers travelers the best of Arabian hospitality in the heart of Dubai. Building up on this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint in the GCC targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the primary markets for growth.For more information about First Central Hotel Suites visit www.firstcentraldubai.comFor media contact:Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 6975146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com