Magnolia Adult Day Health Care Center located in El Cajon California

***@magnoliaadhc.com Phone: 619-444-1522 Fax: 619-444-1516Address: 490 N. Magnolia Ave. El Cajon, CA 92020

-- Magnolia Adult Day Health Care Center is a licensed community-based day health program that provides services to older persons and adults with chronic medical, cognitive, or mental health conditions and/or disabilities that are at risk of needing institutional care. The majority of ADHC participants are Medi-Cal beneficiaries.We provide:Skilled Nursing ServicesSocial Services• Individual and group counseling• Care coordination• Caregiver support and counseling• Monitoring of psychosocial status• Dementia care• Psychological consultationRehabilitation Services (PT; OT)Additional Services• Medical Assessments• Dietary consultations• Nutritious Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks• Cultural, and Recreational Activates• Holiday and birthday celebrations• TransportationPlease visit us at www.MagnoliaADHC.com for more information.This institution is an equal opportunity provider.