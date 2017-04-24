Novant Health group offering "Mommy-baby yoga" in baby's 1st year

End

-- Novant Health; spread across North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia; is offering joint yoga classes for mothers and their under-one-year-old babies in Winston-Salem (North Carolina), which end with a massage for baby."Practicing yoga with baby is a wonderful way to enjoy your baby's first year. This one-hour class helps new mothers regain flexibility, strength and confidence. Babies are incorporated into the yoga poses", announcement says. Starting May four, these classes will continue till December 28.Meanwhile Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, termed it as a step in the positive direction by a health group to incorporate yoga in the life of infants along with their mothers. Zed urged all major US health/medical groups to explore various benefits yoga offered.Yoga, referred as "a living fossil", was a mental and physical discipline, for everybody to share and benefit from, whose traces went back to around 2,000 BCE to Indus Valley civilization, Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, noted.Rajan Zed further said that yoga, although introduced and nourished by Hinduism, was a world heritage and liberation powerhouse to be utilized by all. According to Patanjali who codified it in, yoga was a methodical effort to attain perfection, through the control of the different elements of human nature, physical and psychical.According to US National Institutes of Health, yoga may help one to feel more relaxed, be more flexible, improve posture, breathe deeply, and get rid of stress. According to a "2016 Yoga in America Study", about 37 million Americans (which included many celebrities)now practice yoga; and yoga is strongly correlated with having a positive self image. Yoga was the repository of something basic in the human soul and psyche, Zed added.Novant Health, which claims to have been "recognized as a leader in improving the quality of healthcare", is a not-for-profit integrated system of 15 medical centers and 1,380 physicians in 530 locations. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, Carl S. Armato is its chief executive officer.