The Best Baitcasting Reels announced by OutsidePursuits.com
OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated Baitcasting Reels.
The Winners are:
Editors' Choice - Abu Garcia Revo Toro Beast Low Profile Reel
The Revo Toro is a low-profile lightweight baitcasting reel that has a smooth retrieval with 8 stainless steel bearings. The alloy frame and side plates will resist corrosion and is a good choice for saltwater use. With heavy duty gears and a highly adjustable drag system the Abu Garcia easily wins the "Editors Choice" award.
Top Pick - Shimano 200IHG Curado Baitcast Reel
Shimano is one of the most well known names in fishing reels and the Curado continues their fine tradition of quality reels. The Curado is available in 3 gear ratios of 5.5, 6.3, and 7.2 and has a 5+1 internal ball bearing system. With a fully adjustable drag system and very lightweight at just over 7 ounces it wins the "Top Pick" award.
Best Buy - Daiwa Tatula Baitcast Fishing Reel
The Daiwa Tatula has a smooth retrieval with 8 stainless steel bearings and an adjustable drag up to 13.2 pounds. The Tatula is available in 3 gear rations from 5.4:1, 6.3:1& 7.3:1 and a large line capacity. Daiwa has created an exceptionally comfortable reel handle that is comfortable for all day use. With quality construction at a reasonable price the Tatula wins the "Best Buy" award.
Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com
