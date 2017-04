Dr. Mary Barrett's title, "Believe: Beyond Fact or Fiction - You Decide" releasing in May

"Believe" is the the newest release by Dr. Mary Barrett and shares her experiences with life pre-, during- and post-mortem life experiences. Mary is a well-respected and renown psychic medium.

Believe: Beyond Fact or Fiction - You Decide by Dr. Mary Barrett

Dr. Barrett's title, "Believe: Beyond Fact or Fiction - You Decide." Channeling two spirit guides, Maggie Mae and Harold, Mary shares information about heaven, hypnosis, past life regression, psychic capability, shadow people, spirits and more. Apart from Maggie Mae and Harold's messages, Dr. Barrett also shares the stories of Angela and Stan who have shared secrets and experiences with Mary. As her latest title unfolds, readers are asked:1.2.And, information unfolds through manifestation to help readers answer these questions and more. "Believe: Beyond Fact and Fiction - You Decide," is a tell all book and is close to Dr. Barrett's heart, she shares, "I've had a very difficult time writing this title because it is very meaningful and uncovers a lot of information dear to my heart and soul. I only ask my readers, 'Will you Believe or will you doubt?' I feel there is only one way to answer that question . . ."All of Dr. Barrett's previously released,, feature impending 2nd Edition release dates through DonnaInk Publications, L.L.C. Our small woman-owned publishing house is delighted to provide "Believe: Beyong Fact or Fiction - You Decide," "Psychic Talk, Volume I," Psychic Talk, Volume II," "Soothing Messages from Heaven," and "The Dying Gift: One of God's Miracles" among other real-life books to Mary's fans and readers everywhere.Dr. Barrett, is a spiritual consultant and radio and television show host. She is also a member of the American Alliance of Hypnotists and has fans throughout the world who love and respect her gifts as she provides them with resources for enhanced self-discovery and healing. Mary's gifts involve aura reading, clairalience, clairaudience, claircognizance, clairgustance, clairsentience, clairvoyance or second sight, death-warning empath skills, guided imagery, energy medicine mediumship or channeling, perception – scrying, precognition - premonition and precognitive dreams, psychometry or psychoscopy, remote viewing, reiki master, retrocognition or post-cognition, spiritual consulting, spiritual reading and telepath.To bring these many talents to others, Dr. Barrett often attends events throughout the United States. When there, she answers attendee questions and extends rare opportunities for them to glimpse into their future, or speak with their dearly departed. As a Certified Holistic Marketer, Certified Holistic Master Marketer, Certified Hypnotist, Certified Life Coach, Certified Master Hypnotist, Certified Master Life Coach, Certified NLP, Certified Master NLP, and Chikara-Reiki-Do Master, Dr. Barrett remains a trusted hypnotist, medium, and psychic as her books detail.