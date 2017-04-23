Country(s)
Industry News
The Best Hiking Backpacks announced by OutsidePursuits.com
OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated Hiking Backpacks.
The Winners are:
Editors' Choice - TETON Sports Scout 3400 Backpack
The Teton Sports Scout backpack is design for serious backcountry use for the hiker who needs to carry a lot of gear. The internal frame on the backpack provides good stability with a large packed weight capacity. The straps are padded for all day hiking comfort and have straps for attaching sleeping bags and tents. The padded lumber support and large quantity of storage pockets give the Teton Sport Scout the "Editors Choice" award.
Top Pick - OutdoorMaster 50L Outdoor Backpack
The OutdoorMaster is a hybrid backpack that is equally at home in the backcountry or backpacking European cities. The shoulders straps have a unique S-shaped curved design that spreads the load over a wide area to reduce the discomfort from a heavy load. All compartments are padded to protect the contents and it has a large quantity of storage pockets.
Best Buy - TETON Sports Oasis 1100 Backpack
The notable feature of the Teton Sports Oasis is the inclusion of a 2-liter water bladder ideal for staying hydrated without the need for water bottles. The internal storage is protected from the rain and elements with a waterproof cover and the shoulder straps have a mesh design for comfort. The straps have a built in shock aborber to keep you comfortable when you have a full pack. With quality features and design at a bargain price give the Oasis the "Best Buy" award.
Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com
Contact
Outside Pursuits
***@outsidepursuits.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse