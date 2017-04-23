 
Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
29282726252423

Emanuel Ayvas and His Music Students Perform on GingerNewYork TV Show in New York City

Founder of the Listener School of Music - EMANUEL AYVAS - Returns to GNY with a New Group Students to Rock Out - LIVE - at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios. Friday May 5, 2017. Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and 1995, 2pm.
 
 
Emanuel Ayvas and his Students with Host Ginger Broderick
Emanuel Ayvas and his Students with Host Ginger Broderick
 
UNITED STATES, N.Y. - April 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Emanuel Ayvas: studied Classical Composition and Classical Piano Performance at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.  He began teaching music in 2000 and has been doing so since both privately and for various schools and music programs.  He has taught all age levels and currently has a private studio of 35 students in Manhattan.  On top of teaching, he has formed and continues to lead what has now become an internationally renowned rock band, Emanuel and the Fear that tours around the world and has albums released on almost every continent.  He also works as a for hire composer and producer for various things like composing music for plays, film, and television having worked on a number of major projects for each medium.

Photo Credit: GingerNewYork TV Show

Performing on the next LIVE GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan, are students from Emanuel's private music lesson studio, the Listener School of Music.  It is a collective of some of the best musicians in the city who are bringing Emanuel's unique teaching method to students for any instrument or musical discipline. http://www.listenerschool.com/

For More Information:
Official Websites: http://www.emanuelandthefear.com and http://www.listenerschool.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Emanuelandthefear
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/emanuelandthefear
Twitter: @eandthefear
Instagram: @emanuelandthefear

Media Contact:  Laurie Sheppard  646-342-4688, laurie@boomprny.com

GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652

Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
