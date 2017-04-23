News By Tag
Emanuel Ayvas and His Music Students Perform on GingerNewYork TV Show in New York City
Founder of the Listener School of Music - EMANUEL AYVAS - Returns to GNY with a New Group Students to Rock Out - LIVE - at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios. Friday May 5, 2017. Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and 1995, 2pm.
Photo Credit: GingerNewYork TV Show
Performing on the next LIVE GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan, are students from Emanuel's private music lesson studio, the Listener School of Music. It is a collective of some of the best musicians in the city who are bringing Emanuel's unique teaching method to students for any instrument or musical discipline. http://www.listenerschool.com/
For More Information:
Official Websites: http://www.emanuelandthefear.com and http://www.listenerschool.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/
Twitter: @eandthefear
Instagram: @emanuelandthefear
Media Contact: Laurie Sheppard 646-342-
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
