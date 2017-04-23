News By Tag
CollegeCareerResults Supports New US News World and Report 2018 Best Grad Schools
College Admissions Expert Elizabeth Venturini Provides 3 Tips to Make the Best College Decisions for Graduate School
"Besides considering if graduate school is worth the time, effort, and cost, the personal element comes into consideration,"
Venturini, a leading expert in college admissions works with students to make the best academic, social, and financial fit when selecting schools. Her company, CollegeCareerResults provides a unique online college career program, "Dream Schools to Go," and is recognized world-wide for helping students graduate with marketable degrees. Venturini provides three tips that potential graduate students can use to evaluate if grad school is right for them:
Know Yourself before Committing - Your life is much different than it was in your 20s. Before writing out the tuition check, take some time to really consider why you want to go to graduate school. Consider doing some career assessments. They can provide clarity about you now - not when you were a college undergraduate.
Be Real about Attending - Be realistic about your reasons for being admitted. Graduate school is not a place to "hang out" until the economy turns around. If you have an unmarketable undergraduate degree a graduate degree in the same field may not get you a job. Thoroughly research the return on investment for a graduate degree in your chosen field of study.
Research Schools and Programs - If you determined to go back to school, research the school, its programs, the credentials of the faculty, track record of career placement, alignment with recruiting companies, faculty credentials and strength of its alumni network. These items can determine the "perceived worth" of a graduate degree from a school for certain jobs or industries.
"Applying to a good graduate program just doesn't happen," says Venturini. "Just like applying to college as an undergraduate it requires a college career plan. But when you have received your graduate degree, made your career move, and received a salary increase, you might find yourself much happier and wonder, "What was I thinking to not enroll sooner?"
About College Career Strategist Elizabeth Venturini:
College Career Strategist, Elizabeth Venturini gladly supports stressed-out, timed-starved parents who want the best college and career options for their students. Parents focus on family and jobs and receive the information they need to make a $200K plus education investment. Elizabeth is dedicated to helping parents stop wondering if they did all they could to help get their child into college and graduate with a degree to succeed in today's competitive workforce. To register for Elizabeth's programs, call 949-636-9055, email at Elizabeth@CollegeCareerResults.com, or go to www.collegecareerresults.com.
