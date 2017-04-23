News By Tag
Yumi Katsura Trunk Show May 19-21
These ornate dresses are sure to stop your guests in their tracks and ensure you are the centerpiece of your event. Katsura works in intricate lace designs that create an undeniable poise and elegance, reminiscent of Kate Middleton and Grace Kelly. These dresses are the epitome of a striking bridal gown.
Mark your calendars for May 19-21 to see the beauty found in each detail of these Yumi Katsura dresses! You truly need to see it to believe it.
Our team will be gathering all of our most stunning and striking dresses, and these gowns will be brought to the forefront of our gallery! Book Your Appoitnment Today 916.521.9856 or visit us online http://diamondbridalgallery.com/
