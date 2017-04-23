 
Industry News





Yumi Katsura Trunk Show May 19-21

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - April 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Diamond Bridal Gallery is honored to house a Yumi Katsura trunk show May 19-21! Considered one of the most prolific bridal designers worldwide, Katsura's dresses are made for the contemporary, queenly bride. Her wedding dresses are considered modern masterpieces in their stunning designs and fabrics. In recent collections, she's even added some black gowns in a nod to the unconventional modern woman.

These ornate dresses are sure to stop your guests in their tracks and ensure you are the centerpiece of your event. Katsura works in intricate lace designs that create an undeniable poise and elegance, reminiscent of Kate Middleton and Grace Kelly. These dresses are the epitome of a striking bridal gown.

Mark your calendars for May 19-21 to see the beauty found in each detail of these Yumi Katsura dresses! You truly need to see it to believe it.

Our team will be gathering all of our most stunning and striking dresses, and these gowns will be brought to the forefront of our gallery! Book Your Appoitnment Today 916.521.9856 or visit us online http://diamondbridalgallery.com/make-an-appointment
