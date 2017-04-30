 
Halcyon UAS - Software in the Skies

Sky Cam One Takes To The Air Commercially. Within the month Halcyon UAS will be launching commercially by taking the FAA Part 107.
 
 
FORTUNA, Calif. - April 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Announced earlier this week, Halcyon UAS has come out of a seasonal hibernation and will be headed to the friendly skies of the North Coast. Northern California-based production company Halcyon UAS.  Their main focus is aerial cinematography, media communications and a new division of software development.  Cinematography is no stranger to award-winning aerial cinematographer Halcyon Louis Simmons and one of his passions is to help develop Environmental Research Software for First Responders.  Halcyon UAS stands out from the rest with our over 15 years of experience that will continue to bring us both land and aerial stock footage coming from one of their first drones, @SkyCamOne.  Once Halcyon UAS receives certification, they will then invest in a newer type 4k drone from DJI and retire @SkyCamOne to just photography.  Halcyon is represented by stock footage agent Paula Lumbard of Footagebank.com and iStock/Getty Images

The launch of the new website Halcyon UAS Software Solutions - http://halcyonuas.weebly.com which has been in beta for over a year offers stunning aerial photography and aerial cinematography galleries, current news issues, investor information and a behind the scenes blog.  Halcyon UAS along with drone, @SkyCamOne have a Facebook presence as well as an Instagram account.

One of the first projects for Halcyon UAS in production schedule is to film the skyline of San Francisco at twilight for an upcoming movie titled, "Aerial San Francisco".  Also in consideration is media communications and advertising agencies.

Halcyon is represented by stock footage agent Paula Lumbard of Footagebank.com and Getty Images along with also attending Full Sail University as a full-time student for media communications.

Halcyon's motion picture & television credits include:  "Charmed" , "Without A Trace", "CSI", "Honda", "Fujinon", "Impossible Pictures", "Modern Marvels", "Samurai Girl", "NAS", "State of the Union", "In Plain Sight", "NCIS" "The New Los Angeles", "Aerial Los Angeles", "Aerial Las Vegas", "Aerial San Francisco", "AERIAL".

To follow us on social media:  Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/halcyonuas/

         Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/skycamone/

         Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/dphalcyon/

Click to Share