Halcyon UAS - Software in the Skies
Sky Cam One Takes To The Air Commercially. Within the month Halcyon UAS will be launching commercially by taking the FAA Part 107.
The launch of the new website Halcyon UAS Software Solutions - http://halcyonuas.weebly.com which has been in beta for over a year offers stunning aerial photography and aerial cinematography galleries, current news issues, investor information and a behind the scenes blog. Halcyon UAS along with drone, @SkyCamOne have a Facebook presence as well as an Instagram account.
One of the first projects for Halcyon UAS in production schedule is to film the skyline of San Francisco at twilight for an upcoming movie titled, "Aerial San Francisco". Also in consideration is media communications and advertising agencies.
Halcyon is represented by stock footage agent Paula Lumbard of Footagebank.com and Getty Images along with also attending Full Sail University as a full-time student for media communications.
Halcyon's motion picture & television credits include: "Charmed"
Halcyon UAS Software Solutions
415-744-4395
***@icloud.com
Apr 30, 2017