BearManor Media announces the May 2017 release of Alan Sues A Funny Man by Michael Gregg Michaud
Albany, Ga. – BearManor Media announces the May 2017 release of Alan Sues A Funny Man by Michael Gregg Michaud.
Alan Sues first achieved attention on Broadway in Tea and Sympathy (1953-1955) with Deborah Kerr. Years of later work in films, television, and theater led to his breakthrough appearances on the outrageously funny Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In (1968-1972).
Few knew about Alan's heartbreaking struggle with personal demons, including uncaring and alcoholic parents, his own alcoholism and depression, and his secret sexuality as a gay man. He hid his struggles behind a mask of comical antics and charm, and he continued amusing audiences throughout his later career in national tours of Good News (1972), Sugar (1974), Sherlock Holmes (1975-1976), Sugar Babies (1987), and Singin' in the Rain (1986-1987).
Alan's story of survival and resiliency of spirit imbues Michael Gregg Michaud's richly researched biography that draws from dozens of hours of recorded interviews with Alan and his own years spent caring for him until his death. Discover Alan's time with Leonard Nimoy, Lily Tomlin, Sammy Davis Jr., Tiny Tim, Goldie Hawn, Paul Lynde, Phyllis Diller, Ricky Nelson, Lucille Ball, and Jonathan Winters; his candid tales of underground gay clubs in Hollywood during the 1940s; the legendary Manhattan nightclubs of the 1950s; Broadway, summer stock theater, and early television; and Alan's memories of behind-the-scenes squabbles on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In.
378 pages. Illustrated with more than 100 photographs including personal, family photos, scenes from television shows including Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, and photos of Alan's many stage characterizations. Appendices include several never before seen scripts and television pilot proposals written by Alan.
About the author: Michael Gregg Michaud is the author of the best-selling Lambda Literary Award-winning Sal Mineo, A Biography, and co-author with Diane McBain of Famous Enough, A Hollywood Memoir.
Available in May 2017 exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.
About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge entertainment books, audio books, e-books, CDs, and DVDs on movies, television, radio, theater, animation, and more. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com
