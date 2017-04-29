News By Tag
Winuall - Learn The Right Way, Always
Winuall aims to concentrate and channelize the efforts of all exam aspirants in the right direction, in order to achieve the maximum.
A One stop solution for Physics, Chemistry, Maths.
Get answer to all your doubts at Winuall by the Experts. We have Experts for you to solve your problems, be it an easy one or a difficult one at https://www.winuall.com !
We at winuall strive to deliver excellence in education online. We have the best teachers from Kota answering your questions and Students from colleges across the country ready to help you.
Being alumni from an institute at Kota, we ourselves have faced the issue of not being able to find answers even after tirelessly searching in the books, notes and the internet. So to solve this we founded Winuall.
Usually when a student comes across a question that he is not able to solve it should be shown immediately, because over the course of time it get's forgotten. So we created a source of information where you can ask questions and get it answered by experts from Kota. For us quality is always paramount. Every Winuall expert is verified by us so that you can get the best.
We have two young minds, Ashwini Purohit and Vijay Nandwani handling the Technical aspects of the application and website and Mahendra Singh Chouhan guiding the entire structure of Winuall. We have a team of over more than 20 developers with Sahil, Shubhang, Rishi, Abhinav, Pallavi leading the Web and Android domains respectively. Our brand integration is taken care by Thiyagraj and Abhitej Singh.
Students today writing their entrance exams to get into colleges are clueless about what to do after joining a college after passing the entrance exam. After a brief survey we conducted we came to the conclusion that one of the main factors that is lack of awareness. To alleviate this critical problem, we created a common place for you to ask your doubts about a college which will be answered by students from that college.
You can find out the android application at https://play.google.com/
Contact
Winuall
***@winuall.com
