Leviticus EbD bet Midrash Now Airing Every Sabbath
Tune-in to the Tsiyon Road Radio player at the website or the Tsiyon Road App for Android and iOS on your mobile device to hear the Leviticus programs airing every Sabbath. Leviticus is the heart of the Torah – don't miss these programs!
Tsiyon Road Radio will be playing the last Exodus program, Glory!, this Sabbath, so don't miss your chance to hear it! The next week Tsiyon Road Radio will be airing the first in the series of Leviticus Midrash with Eliyahu ben David and guests to discuss chapter 1.
Diving into Leviticus we learn how to be set-apart, how to deal with sin, more of YHWH's character, His holiness, and what it means to be YHWH's Set-apart Nation, Israel. The Leviticus teachings focus on being set-apart and keeping clean, whether in your house, in your body, the camp, or in your spiritual life. This is all so we can dwell with Him and be His holy people.
Eliyahu says about Leviticus in Heart of The Torah:
"Now, for a lot of folks, when they hear the book of Leviticus, what honestly goes through their mind is "Uh oh, I'd really rather study something else" and that's because the book of Leviticus talks about the service of the Levitical priesthood. This sounds so foreign to most of us, that we just really don't understand much of it and so it makes it, for many people, a book that they just skip right over! Well, in doing that they are making a very big mistake because the book of Leviticus is the third book of the Torah, it stands right in the middle of the Torah, and it is actually the heart of the Torah. In other words, if you study through the book of Genesis and then you study through the book of Exodus, and then you skip the Book of Leviticus, you are skipping the heart of what YHWH has been getting at through the first two books of the Torah. It's kind of like reading a novel and then deciding not to read the last chapter, you're just really missing it."
Get into the heart of the Torah - tune in every Sabbath to hear these important programs. You can find the weekly schedule and listen in at http://tsiyon.org/
