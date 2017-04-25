News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Data Startup Cinchapi Announces New Features to its Data Platform
Cinchapi Data Platform adds Workflow Automation, Insight Detection, and Recommended Searches; Cinchapi will be a featured Startup at the Collision Conference in New Orleans.
Additionally, the company will be showcasing the new features as well as the full capabilities of the platform at the Collision Conference in New Orleans this week. Cinchapi has been selected as one of 66 startups to be a part of the Collision Pitch Competition, with the first round occurring on May 2nd. The firm will also be demonstrating the CDP in the startup hall on May 3rd.
The new features in this build of the Cinchapi Data Platform include:
• Recommended Searches - The CDP recommends searches based on real-time changes in the connected data sources to ensure that users can easily discover new insights when they're available.
• Insight Detection - The CDP runs automated analysis across every aspect of the connected data sources to detect and curate the most important traits.
• Workflow Automation - The CDP allows users to easily automate complex workflows in response to changes in the underlying data set. For example, a utility company can automatically dispatch a repair crew when the data suggests a meter will become faulty.
These new features add to the compelling value proposition of the platform. By combining machine learning with human intelligence, the Cinchapi Data Platform simplifies the work and enhances the capabilities of data professionals seeking to explore and discover insights within any real-time or conventional data source - including IoT generated data.
"When we released the initial iteration of the CDP, we delivered a solution which simplified the process of data prep and exploration across disparate data sets," said Jeff Nelson, Founder and CEO of Cinchapi. "Still, we knew that there was room for improvement. The addition of these new features will enhance the discovery of new insights across decentralized data sources, as well as powering complex enterprise automation workflows. Our team looks forward to showcasing these new capabilities at the Collision Conference in New Orleans next week."
The CDP uses machine learning to be able to interpret and understand any data in any format. Machine learning also makes quick work of data prep and cleanup, so analysts, scientists, and business leaders can explore real-time and conventional data with ad-hoc, context-aware and conversational questions in just a few minutes. Additionally, the machine learning works to automatically uncover otherwise hidden patterns, anomalies, and relationships which may exist across disconnected data sources. Once discovered, the platform can function like a "DVR for Data" allowing users to rewind time to see how these hidden connections were created and how they evolved over time.
Asking questions is the first step in the CDP's Ask, See, and Act workflow. The platform's contextual natural language interface allows users to ask questions of the data with common English words and phrases - there is no need to use a cryptic query language in an effort to "solve for x". Next, the CDP's analytic engine lets users see the results via vivid visualizations alongside easily understood text-based responses. Lastly, users of the platform can act in a number of compelling ways. These include the ability to quickly identify interesting data which warrants further investigation by a human, it can generate code snippets for use in data-driven applications, and, as part of the newly announced features, the CDP can now trigger or dynamically modify enterprise automation workflows.
To learn more about the features and benefits of the Cinchapi Data Platform, or to schedule a demonstration of the platform, please visit https://Cinchapi.com
About Cinchapi
Atlanta-based Cinchapi is transforming how data analysts, scientists, and developers explore and work with data. The Cinchapi Data Platform (CDP) and its Ask, See, and Act workflow was purpose-built to simplify data preparation, exploration, and development. Its natural language interface combined with machine learning and an analytics engine make working with data conversational, efficient, and intuitive. Imposing no schema requirements, the CDP streams, comprehends, and stores definitive data generated in real-time by IoT devices as well as conventional, legacy, and proprietary databases. Learn more about the Cinchapi Data Platform and its #AskSeeAct workflow at https://Cinchapi.com/
Contact
Cinchapi
Bill Sengstacken
***@cinchapi.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse