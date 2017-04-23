News By Tag
National Recording Artist LOU Releases Ed Sheeran Cover as His New Single on April 28
Multi-platinum recording artist, musician, composer and producer LOU releases a cover version of the Ed Sheeran track "Postcards" on April 28th.
LOU's hard at work on his highly anticipated new full length album due out in the fall. In addition to new music, LOU will be working and collaborating with social media platforms to bring special exclusive content to fans. "I'm looking forward to sharing new music with my fans and taking these new songs on the road," said LOU. "I have some really amazing fans and love the connection I have with them in person and on social media." LOU will be bringing many surprises with his new music and forthcoming album. "Postcards will definitely set the tone for what the flavor of the new album will be," said LOU.
About LOU:
Recording artist, songwriter, composer, producer, and keyboardist LOU, a Boston native, turned a sharp awareness of the Internet and social media platforms into an international fan base and multi-platinum sales. He learned to play keyboards at an early age, learning the ins and outs of the music business by doing demo work for other artists in the early 1990s, and working on various movie and television projects, including commercials and video game soundtracks, eventually landing a record deal. Primarily an instrumentalist, his work is extremely varied, a kind of hybrid of dance, club, lounge, and New Age, and he successfully promoted his career through 21st century social media, releasing five studio album, a live album, five EPs, a best-of collection, and a holiday album (all issued by Cornerworld Records) that gave him combined worldwide sales of over four million records.
Postcards - Single (Digital Store/Stream)
