National Recording Artist LOU Releases Ed Sheeran Cover as His New Single on April 28

Multi-platinum recording artist, musician, composer and producer LOU releases a cover version of the Ed Sheeran track "Postcards" on April 28th.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - April 29, 2017 - PRLog -- LOU will be releasing a new single on April 28th. The upcoming single will be a cover of the Ed Sheeran song "Postcards" from the singer-songwriters independent album "Want Some?" originally released in 2007. This will be the first time in the song's history that another artist has released the track and only the second time in LOU's 20 year music career that he's covered another artist. Unlike it's original version with vocals, LOU's version will be completely instrumental. "I've always been a fan of Ed's early work and "Postcards" has always been one of my favorite songs," said LOU.

LOU's hard at work on his highly anticipated new full length album due out in the fall. In addition to new music, LOU will be working and collaborating with social media platforms to bring special exclusive content to fans. "I'm looking forward to sharing new music with my fans and taking these new songs on the road," said LOU. "I have some really amazing fans and love the connection I have with them in person and on social media." LOU will be bringing many surprises with his new music and forthcoming album. "Postcards will definitely set the tone for what the flavor of the new album will be," said LOU.

About LOU:

Recording artist, songwriter, composer, producer, and keyboardist LOU, a Boston native, turned a sharp awareness of the Internet and social media platforms into an international fan base and multi-platinum sales. He learned to play keyboards at an early age, learning the ins and outs of the music business by doing demo work for other artists in the early 1990s, and working on various movie and television projects, including commercials and video game soundtracks, eventually landing a record deal. Primarily an instrumentalist, his work is extremely varied, a kind of hybrid of dance, club, lounge, and New Age, and he successfully promoted his career through 21st century social media, releasing five studio album, a live album, five EPs, a best-of collection, and a holiday album (all issued by Cornerworld Records) that gave him combined worldwide sales of over four million records.

Postcards - Single (Digital Store/Stream) link http://smarturl.it/Postcards2017

FIND LOU ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lou

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lou

Google+: http://www.google.com/+lou

WhoSay: http://www.whosay.com/lou

Soundcloud: http://www.soundcloud.com/lou

Tumblr: http://lou.tumblr.com

LOU's entire music catalog can be found on digital music stores worldwide including iTunes. Physical releases are available on amazon.com.

Official iTunes - http://smarturl.it/louitunes

