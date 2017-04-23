News By Tag
Plan D Media Is Emerging As The Top Rated Content Marketing Partner For Brands In Kolkata
'Content is the King', following this adage, Plan D Media, the leading digital marketing services provider has emerged as a premier Content Marketing Firm in Kolkata. Not only content based services, but this company is a one stop solution for...
A senior official of the company opined that, "the online platform itself is very powerful. If it can make your image, it can break it as well. Therefore, it is really very important to leverage this channel well and wisely and it can bring a world of fortune to your business". He also added that, "it's the content that helps a brand standout from the mushrooming crowd. It's the content that helps you communicate well with your target audience. That is why, content is always considered to be the king of the digital marketing world". Based on this time-tested saying, Plan D Media successfully caters to the unique content needs of the companies.
As far as the types of contents offered by the company is concerned, it includes articles, press releases, blogs, PowerPoint presentations, case studies, infographics, web content, etc. The company not only helps you with powerful content, but also helps you get top search engine rankings in leading portals like Google, Yahoo, Bing etc. When it comes to search engine rankings, Plan D Media relies on White Hat SEO practices that are well regarded as by the leading search engines. With this digital marketing company, a business can see new heights of success without spending a fortune.
About the Plan D Media
Plan D Media is premier digital marketing agency based out of Kolkata. Founded in the year 2016, the company is rapidly spreading its wings in the vast sky of digital marketing. With this state-of-the-
For more info please visit: https://pland.in/
Contact Information
Plan D Media
Address - Kavi Nazrul Islam Avenue
Kolkata, West Bengal
Phone no: +91 8334019666
Email id: info@pland.in
Website: https://pland.in/
Contact
Plan D Media
***@pland.in
