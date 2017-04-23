John R. Wood Announces Top Producers for March 2017

Contact

--A true "Florida girl", Phaidra has lived on Sanibel Island since she was three. Growing up surrounded by Sanibel's unparalleled natural beauty helps to set her apart from the majority of island Realtors who have only been in the area for a short time. She enjoys sharing her vast knowledge of this island paradise with her clients, and her deep love for Sanibel and Captiva is positively contagious! Having also traveled extensively -- from the mountains of Thailand to the shores of South America -- she combines a world-based perspective with her local knowledge and island real estate expertise. In 2005, Phaidra was honored as a member of Coldwell Banker's International President's Premier - representing the Top 1% of all Coldwell Banker Sales Associates Worldwide. As a champion competitive athlete, Phaidra offers her clients the kind of determination, enthusiasm, and extreme dedication that helped her to become an All American Athlete. Of course, when it comes to real estate, her clients always come first.is originally from North Eastern Pennsylvania and was brought up in the hospitality industry. To local residents & business persons Kris is a familiar face with fresh ideas as she has been specializing in Sanibel & Captiva Real Estate since her relocation to Southwest Florida in 2004. As a U.S. Army Veteran with a background in administration her natural attention to detail provides the confidence & trust that clients are seeking when looking to an agent to guide them through the real estate process. With passion for her work and the natural ability to provide the trust and service you deserve, Kris will be there for you through every step of the real estate process.Kris has become an expert in Real Estate because she is so passionate about SW Florida, the lifestyle and all that is has to offer. Kris offers clients Exceptional Real Estate Service, nothing less, simply because they deserve it. She is on a mission to prove that one Realtor, providing unparalleled service can make a difference and set the new standard in Real Estate.is from Minnesota and relocated to Fort Myers in 1995. He loves people and knows Fort Myers, so real estate is a perfect fit. With home sales/purchases for more than 400 families over the past 30 years, he understands the unique real estate business. Dave works hard to get what you want, and will succeed because he has taken several Negotiating classes offered by the American Management Association. For all his successes he earned the award of Entrepreneur of year for the Midwest, showing he can get you results and knows how to market.has 20 plus years experience in Marketing and Advertising for such national clients such as Ford, Coca Cola Foods, and Conoco to name a few. And an extensive background in interior design with a high energy enthusiasm. Born in Seattle, raised in a small beach town in Southern California. Jolene received a BFA degree in Graphic Design and Marketing from California State University Northridge (CSUN), as well as having studied at Pellissippi State University in the field of Interior Design. "Real Estate allows me to help my customers present their home in the most favorable light with staging suggestions, while my advertising background helps me to research where to find the most buyers", says Jolene.Jolene enjoys working with both buyers and sellers. From families that live here, seasonal residents, or investors, she is the recommended agent by many past customers that laud her abilities to find just the right property while immensely enjoying the process. Honor and integrity is her front line in everything she does.