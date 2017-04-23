 
Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
29282726252423


Dictionary Jumpstart Releases "Simpler Syllables"

Owner and Founder of Dictionary Jumpstart, Anissa Nierenberger, publishes her third book.
 
 
Simpler Syllables by Anissa R. Nierenberger
Simpler Syllables by Anissa R. Nierenberger
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - April 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Anissa R. Nierenberger, RPR, CRR, CRC, CRI, owner and founder of Dictionary Jumpstart ™ (DJ), a dictionary building software company for court reporters and broadcast captioners, has released a brand new book titled, Simpler Syllables.

Tailored specifically to help realtime captioners and reporters, Simpler Syllables was written to help improve the dictionaries of professionals in the industry. As a 25-year veteran realtime captioner and instructor, this is Nierenberger's third book with Simpler Syllables being the second in a series. Her first book, Simple Syllables, has sold over 5,000 copies.

"Simpler Syllables will eliminate any word boundary issues when using words that begin or end with: after, all, down, ever, off, on, out, over, up and under," shares Nierenberger. "If you know you want to become a better realtimer but aren't sure where to start, Simpler Syllables is a simple, small book that will easily get you on your way to better realtime." This book encapsulates a portion of how Nierenberger trains reporters to become better realtime reporters or transition into CART or broadcast captioning.

Simple Syllables and Simpler Syllables are both available for purchase at LearnToCaption.com.

ABOUT DICTIONARY JUMPSTART™: Founded in 2000, Dictionary Jumpstart is a cutting-edge, Realtime Dictionary Software. For court reporters, broadcast captioners and anyone in the steno industry, the software can help build, clean and enhance any reporter's dictionary. Dictionary Jumpstart is compatible with any CAT software and breaks down vocabulary into ten versions including: Environment, Food & Health, Media, Names, Phrases, Sports, Vocabulary, Idioms, History and World. Five modules have been approved to earn PDCs by NCRA. The software can be purchased at the company's website www.LearnToCaption.com. In addition to the Dictionary Jumpstart software and books available, LearnToCaption.com is also a valuable tool for reporters looking for training opportunities as well as general resources and information about the industry.

Visit www.LearnToCaption.com for more information and to purchase Dictionary Jumpstart or training courses.

