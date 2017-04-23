 
Revolutionary HYDROGEN Production Technology Helps Climate

 
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - April 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Everyone desires saving energy cost, being self-sufficient, getting off the power grid, and having energy that helps the Planets climate. As a 40 year pioneer in technologies used today around the world my dream has always been to make my home energy independent. The technology is real and big energy companies are not going to have me put it on the market. But after years of research I have invented a new way of creating energy free of all government and current energy companies' involvement. I have used fuel cells and have even explored ways to make it cheaper. But I have found fuel cells will never be the technology for our planet even with all the hype, they are too expensive, too restrictive, too sensitive to chemical imbalance, too hard to control, need expert installation and maintenance.

My newly invented technology uses 200 watts (130 watts really) to produce enough hydrogen gas to run a 5 kilowatt gasoline or natural gas generator. How is this possible?

Hydrogen is not a fuel but a catalyst for creating energy using the combustion of oxygen and hydrogen akin to the space shuttle engines that create millions of tons of thrust from a small amount of hydrogen.

5 kilowatt Gas generators can be used along with 200 watt wind or solar to power the hydrolyzer.

NO technology gives as much back from as little input energy to create electrical power.

http://thomasinstitute.weebly.com

Michael Thomas
***@comcast.net
Source:Thomas Institute for Technology Research
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:Clean Energy
Industry:Environment
Location:Pocomoke City - Maryland - United States
