Revolutionary HYDROGEN Production Technology Helps Climate
My newly invented technology uses 200 watts (130 watts really) to produce enough hydrogen gas to run a 5 kilowatt gasoline or natural gas generator. How is this possible?
Hydrogen is not a fuel but a catalyst for creating energy using the combustion of oxygen and hydrogen akin to the space shuttle engines that create millions of tons of thrust from a small amount of hydrogen.
5 kilowatt Gas generators can be used along with 200 watt wind or solar to power the hydrolyzer.
NO technology gives as much back from as little input energy to create electrical power.
