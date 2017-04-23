News By Tag
OMA Emirates to Highlight Mobility Payment Solutions at Seamless Middle East 2017
Other products and solutions that cater to the banking and finance, transportation, retail and e-commerce sectors will also be demonstrated
"With the growing need for mobility solutions moving that provide technologically advanced services, Seamless Middle East 2017 will be the perfect avenue for us to showcase our new range of products and solutions. They are specially designed for the retail, hospitality and transport sectors. In an attempt to target these business, we have launched the iSMP and iCMP range of PoS machines that provide payments anytime and anywhere within a store, hotel or restaurant, transport, etc," said, Niranj Sangal, Group CEO, OMA Emirates. "The exhibition attracts the right audiences and we will also take the opportunity to launch the OMA POS Heart Beat, a PoS monitoring tool that monitors and tracks deployed PoS terminals for connectivity, maintenance and necessary alerts. The only solution of its kind in the Middle East, it is an independent system that works with all types of terminals," Sangal added.
The iSMP hardware is designed for all purpose mobile use that connects to an iPhone, smartphone or tablet to create a secure, smart Mobile (mPOS system). Compact and robust, it can be operated both indoors and outdoors and accepts all payment modes including EMV Chip and PIN, Magstripe and NFC as well as Contactless. The instore mPOS solution can be used by retails outlets, hypermarkets as well as departmental stores to provide better customer service and lessens the queues within the outlets. The out of store MPOS is suitable for eCommerce and F&B delivery and the on-board mPOS works well for the transport industry for ticketing and services.
Another area of focus at Seamless Middle East 2017 will be the OMA Emirates' home-grown Nano Switch and Nano Perso solutions that tackles the needs of the banking and financial services for central and instant issuance requirements. A key demonstration area will highlight the acceptance of the Emirates ID by banking and financial institutions.
The Middle East is seeing an increasing number of organizations building on their loyalty programmes, OMA Emirates will also showcase it's 'Benefit Beyond' common branded card that hosts multi loyalty programmes. The platform allows card holders to avail of points across multiple outlets including airlines, supermarkets, entertainment, etc. It is not restricted to redeeming points within the same store or chain of stores where the purchase is made. The first of its kind regional concept provides the option of white labelling for customers to have their own loyalty cards but runs on the 'Bazaar' common platform.
Increasing investments in payment technology by the banking and finance industry requires in-depth knowledge and skills of professionals. To help the industry focus on their core business OMA Emirates will have its trained staff take visitors through its Managed Services portfolio for the POS and the Nano Switch and Nano Perso solutions.
Senior management as well as well trained company representatives will be available to support visitors at the company booth.
About OMA Emirates Group
Middle East based OMA Emirates Group is a leading provider to the payment industry with cutting edge technology solutions for card personalization, payment issuance and payment acquiring systems through a global delivery platform. The company aims to help businesses achieve the highest efficiency levels by drawing on it's extensive research and experience with a large profile of high-performance businesses. OMA Emirates Group together with its strategic world class technology partners designs and delivers a seamless customer experience. The company is ISO 9001 certification. The company has a presence in Eastern Europe, Africa and APAC. http://www.omaemirates.com/
