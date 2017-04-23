News By Tag
Minding Our Business Receives $7,000 State Farm® Grant for Service-Learning Program
Lawrenceville, NJ – April 29, 2017 – Lawrenceville nonprofit, Minding Our Business (MOB), has received a generous $7,000 gift from State Farm to support the Service-Learning Program, which has received national recognition as the premier entrepreneurship program for Trenton Middle school youth. State Farm has been a steadfast supporter of MOB and its Service Learning Program, which aims to motivate at-risk youth to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations.
"State Farm's commitment to Minding Our Business goes beyond the funding," said Teanice Wells-Ernest, State Farm agent in Trenton. "We are committed to helping students succeed now, to ensure that we can help life go right for them in the future."
The Service-Learning Program is a 12-week after-school program that teaches students about starting and running a business—developing business ideas, crafting a business plan, identifying start-up funding and launching their product. "MOB is able to serve at-risk youth with the generous financial support of companies like State Farm. The program also enlists the support of Rider University student mentors, who help guide middle-school students through each stage of their business venture," states MOB Executive Director, Kevin Wortham. "We are very grateful to State Farm for their longstanding commitment to the Service-Learning Program, which truly puts students' business acumen to the test, and helps motivate young people to succeed and exhibit pride in their accomplishments,"
Minding Our Business, a Lawrenceville nonprofit, has been serving the Trenton community since 1997, encouraging low-income youth to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by supporting, mentoring and educating student participants through the Service-Learning Program. Since its launch, MOB has coached and mentored more than 3,000 students on starting and running their own businesses, and this grant award from State Farm will will help MOB continue this important after-school progam for students in the high-risk Trenton school district.
MOB also offers a Summer Program at Rider University for low-income middle school students and an Advanced Program providing business coaching to MOB alumni seeking additional guidance. All of MOB programs emphasize entrepreneurship training, as well as math, reading, communication and life skills. If you are interested in obtaining more information about MOB's Service-Learning Program or would like to make a donation to support our efforts, please visit the Minding Our Business website at www.minding-
About State Farm™
The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its nearly 19,000 agents and nearly 70,000 employees serve more than 84 million policies and accounts – more than 81 million auto, fire, life, health and commercial policies, and more than 2 million bank accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 35 on the 2016 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit www.statefarm.com.
