Adrenal Response Class Teaches Adults & Teens How to Escape Multiple Attacker Scenarios, May 13-14

-- Todd Miller, certified master instructor of the award-winning FAST Defense empowerment program, is the featured presenter for two personal safety and adrenal stress training programs for adults and teens ages 13 and older. The "FAST Defense Against Multiple Assailants" course will be held on May 13th and the "FAST Defense Ground Fighting Against Multiple Assailants" course will be held on May 14th. Both classes will be presented from 1 p.m. To 4:30 p.m. each day.Miller from Mooresville, Indiana will be making a special teaching appearance in Kendallville to teach these classes along with local certified FAST Defense instructor, Zach Hayden of ATA Excellence Martial Arts as well as FAST Defense instructor, Steve Zorn of Personal Safety Unlimited in Warsaw. Participants will learn simple self-protection skills designed to effectively escape multiple attacker scenarios that may occur standing or on the ground. These empowering programs will be held at ATA Excellence Martial Arts at 111 W. Rush St. in Kendallville.The classes will address worst case attack scenarios such as:- 2 standing attackers side to side- 2 standing attackers front and rear- 3 standing attackers- Defending from your back against mounted attackers in various positions- Defending from your stomach against mounted attackers in various positions- Various hands and knee scenarios with attackers in different positions- Finally practice FULL FORCE defenses against multiple padded assailants"Multiple attacker scenarios can be fast and scary," said Steve Zorn. "These classes provide adults and teens with the essential skills to escape violent attacks that may be perpetrated by 2, 3 or more assailants at one time."Todd is a full time instructor of both FAST Defense and the Martial Arts. He works for Indiana University in the Department of Kinesiology teaching various courses. He has more than 19 years of experience teaching martial arts and self-defense, and has taught adrenal stress scenarios to students ranging from children, teens, moms, and dads to martial arts experts and corporate professionals.For more information-