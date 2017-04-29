News By Tag
eHosting DataFort to Showcase Enhanced Cloud Infrastructure Services at Cloud MENA 2017
Other key services highlighted at the event include Co-location, Managed Co-location, Managed Hosting and Disaster Recovery, along with its Cyber Defense Services
Cloud adoption in the Middle East has seen a significant growth in the last few years. Cisco Global Cloud Index (2013-2018) whitepaper estimates that the highest cloud traffic growth rate of (54 percent CAGR) is for the Middle East and Africa, followed by Central and Eastern Europe (39 percent CAGR) and Asia Pacific (37 percent CAGR). In fact, the proportion of revenues being allocated to Cloud Computing is gradually increasing across different organizations.
eHDF will showcase its Cloud offerings and highlight enhancements made to these services over the last year. The company will also showcase its other core services – Co-location, Managed Co-location, Managed Hosting and Disaster Recovery, along with its Cyber Defense Services at the event.
Speaking on their participation, Yasser Zeineldin, CEO, eHosting DataFort said: "Events like Cloud MENA are great networking platforms to meet existing customers and build new relations. It draws decision makers from around the region seeking IT solutions. eHDF's participation in the event will allow us to share our latest service innovations with the market. The event will also allow us to gain deeper insights into regional requirements. We are looking forward to a successful and productive participation."
eHDF offers both Hosted Private Cloud as well as Public Cloud services for businesses. The Hosted Private Cloud services is a unique offering for customers who wish to have their own Virtual Data Centre (vDC), with a flexibility to choose between Managed and Unmanaged Private Cloud Hosting Services. In 2015, eHDF launched an online self-service Public Cloud Portal which allows deployment of servers in less than 15 minutes. With payment plans starting from AED 116 per month, the feature-rich portal allows users to set firewall rules, load balancing, thresholds, auto-scale, notifications and schedule automatic snapshots, and much more.
Representing eHDF, Yasser Zeineldin will also be a part of a panel discussion at the event that is themed 'What does it really mean to run a business in the Cloud in MENA on an operational level?' on May 1st. He will focus on cyber security challenges and how Cloud Services Providers are gearing to meet them. Zeineldin will also highlight key consideration points for choosing the right Cloud Services Provider, and discuss the role of Managed Services for businesses running critical applications on the Cloud.
Besides being ISO 9001/ 20000/ 22301/ 27001certified, eHDF has recently added the PCI-DSS certification to the list. The company was also the first in the Middle East to achieve the Cloud Security Alliance's Security, Trust & Assurance Registry (CSA STAR) certification and awarded the highest Gold rating via a stringent audit process by British Standards Institution (BSI).
About eHosting DataFort
Established in 2001, eHosting DataFort (eHDF) is amongst the 1st providers of Managed Hosting, Cloud Infrastructure and Data Centre Services in the Gulf region. It owns and operates multiple T3 data centers, delivering managed services through reliable infrastructure, 24/7 support and guaranteed uptime, and is the only services provider in the ME to offer credit based Service Level Agreements.
eHDF was the pioneer in the region to introduce hosted managed private cloud solutions and were the 1st in the UAE to launch public cloud services which can be bought from an online storefront. Very recently, eHDF obtained Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR Certification, becoming the 1st company in the region to achieve this. It also achieved the acclaimed ISO 22301 certification for Business Continuity this year and was amongst the 1st companies to achieve ISO 9001 / 20000/ 27001.
Website: www.ehdf.com, Email: info@ehdf.com Phone:
