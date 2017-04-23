News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AMR Granite Worktops London Continue to Rule the Market in 2017
AMR Granite is one of the finest companies in the South East catering to hundreds of households with high-quality granite and quartz worktops London. In 2017, the company has some new varieties to display with appealing looks and great finish.
It is not just the quality of granite that attracts. The fact is, granite is a natural stone with some innate features and characteristics. As a result, each and every piece of granite is unique and different from the rest. Moreover, granite worktops London are so popular because this is one natural stone that can withstand stains, high heat, and still remain intact. Granite is the sturdiest of all natural stones. At AMR Granite, there are different colours of the natural stone to choose from. For a change, your choice is not just restricted to black coloured granite.
Is granite the only choice for worktops? No, granite is not the only choice. Quartz worktops London are equally popular. "Our quartz worktops are manufactured by combining the hardest natural materials with high-quality polyester resins and pigments for thebest result. We offer maximum variety in quartz, which makes it an incredibly desirable choice," said the spokesperson.
Quartz is preferably used for bathrooms, kitchen worktops, flooring, and various other purposes as sought by customers. Owing to thehigh flexibility of quartz, it is now a close second contender to granite in London. At AMR Granite, you can find amazing variety and colours of quartz such as red, grey, ivory, blue, green, beige, and much more. Each and every slab of granite has different texture and patterns to add to the appeal of this engineered stone. Quartz is equally friendly, easy to clean, non-porous, stain-resistant, and highly flexible.
While AMR Granite's worktops are universally popular, the choice of granite or quartz depends entirely on the preference of buyers. "We take immense pleasure in guiding our customers so that they can make a good choice. However, it all depends on their liking. We always ensure that customers are happy with their choice and we offer to customize their choice as much as we can," added the spokesperson.
If you want to have a look at the wide range of quartz and granite offered online, visit http://www.amrgranite.co.uk/
About AMR Granite
Based in South East, Sussex, AMR Granite is a pioneer company that has successfully left a mark in many households. Rated as one of the most popular UK manufacturers and suppliers, the company functions with skilled stonemasons and fabricators to meet the exact requirements of every household.
Media Contact
AMR Granite Ltd
01293 550 184
***@amrgranite.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse