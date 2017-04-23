 
News By Tag
* Quartz Worktops London
* Granite worktops London
* Kitchen worktops London
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London
  London
  British IOT
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
29282726252423


AMR Granite Worktops London Continue to Rule the Market in 2017

AMR Granite is one of the finest companies in the South East catering to hundreds of households with high-quality granite and quartz worktops London. In 2017, the company has some new varieties to display with appealing looks and great finish.
 
 
slide5
slide5
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Quartz Worktops London
* Granite worktops London
* Kitchen worktops London

Industry:
* Architecture

Location:
* London - London - British IOT

Subject:
* Services

LONDON, British IOT - April 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Carefully selected and honed, each and every slab of natural and engineered stones manufactured and installed by AMR Granite, is praiseworthy. A team of skilled craftsmen devotestheir heart and soul to craft the finest quality of naturally sourced granite. The spokesperson of AMR Granite was quoted saying, "We have the most skilled team of craftsmen to carve each and every slab of granite to perfection. As a result, we successfully deliver shiny, glossy, and study granite worktops London."

It is not just the quality of granite that attracts. The fact is, granite is a natural stone with some innate features and characteristics. As a result, each and every piece of granite is unique and different from the rest. Moreover, granite worktops London are so popular because this is one natural stone that can withstand stains, high heat, and still remain intact. Granite is the sturdiest of all natural stones. At AMR Granite, there are different colours of the natural stone to choose from. For a change, your choice is not just restricted to black coloured granite.

Is granite the only choice for worktops? No, granite is not the only choice. Quartz worktops London are equally popular. "Our quartz worktops are manufactured by combining the hardest natural materials with high-quality polyester resins and pigments for thebest result. We offer maximum variety in quartz, which makes it an incredibly desirable choice," said the spokesperson.

Quartz is preferably used for bathrooms, kitchen worktops, flooring, and various other purposes as sought by customers. Owing to thehigh flexibility of quartz, it is now a close second contender to granite in London. At AMR Granite, you can find amazing variety and colours of quartz such as red, grey, ivory, blue, green, beige, and much more. Each and every slab of granite has different texture and patterns to add to the appeal of this engineered stone. Quartz is equally friendly, easy to clean, non-porous, stain-resistant, and highly flexible.

While AMR Granite's worktops are universally popular, the choice of granite or quartz depends entirely on the preference of buyers. "We take immense pleasure in guiding our customers so that they can make a good choice. However, it all depends on their liking. We always ensure that customers are happy with their choice and we offer to customize their choice as much as we can," added the spokesperson.

If you want to have a look at the wide range of quartz and granite offered online, visit http://www.amrgranite.co.uk/.

About AMR Granite

Based in South East, Sussex, AMR Granite is a pioneer company that has successfully left a mark in many households. Rated as one of the most popular UK manufacturers and suppliers, the company functions with skilled stonemasons and fabricators to meet the exact requirements of every household.

Media Contact
AMR Granite Ltd
01293 550 184
***@amrgranite.co.uk
End
Source:www.amrgranite.co.uk
Email:***@amrgranite.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Quartz Worktops London, Granite worktops London, Kitchen worktops London
Industry:Architecture
Location:London - London - British IOT
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AMR Granite UK News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share