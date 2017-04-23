Penkwin announces a new revamped website design

Penkwin is ready to launch a new redesigned website to facilitate easy navigation and mobile friendliness. The website launch also brings 10% discount site wide for the first 500 customers.

Enniskillen - Fermanagh - England

Penkwin

Penkwin

-- Penkwin is planning to new website showcasing the wide range of products it offers. The new website would be accessed atwhere users can have a look at all the available products. The revamped website would offer quick access to the information visitors are looking for. With minimum number of clicks, the users can reach to the desired page and read about the benefits of different products.The redesigned website is likely to have a clean and uncluttered design along with improved functionality. Being a leading manufacturer of foot care products and orthotics, Penkwin offers its products on Amazon.co.uk and Ebay.co.uk. Customers who have been using the products are very satisfied with the products and services provided to them by the company.Penkwin understands the needs of the modern customers and so, the new website would be mobile friendly. So, the visitors can access the information from their smartphones and tablets. The company sells high quality products and low rates to help the people improve their health.With the new website, navigation through the products pages and other informative content would be easier. The attractive design would be loved by the users. Visitors will have a very informative experience with this new website launch. The new site will be updated on a regular basis with new blogs and informative articles to educate the people about product launches, health tips, and much more.The company also offers an early bird discount of 10% on its products to the customers. Visitnow to avail the discount and live a healthy, pain-free life.Penkwin is a leading manufacturer of foot care products, inflatable cushions, and orthotics. The company is known for selling high quality products at cost effective prices. The products are sold on Amazon.co.uk and Ebay.co.uk also.