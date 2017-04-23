GM Clothing Launch by Gulshan Marwah

GM Clothing launches their new product which is Hospital Uniforms

-- Mindware (http://www.gulshanmarwah.com/)exports female apparel and accessories from India and selling brands of products worldwide. They do exports all variants of female's accessories apart from their own brand.Mindware (http://www.gulshanmarwah.com/)showcase the best of India's ladies garment export capabilities through their portal and other platforms. They make a truly win-win situation for both – Indian exporters grow stronger each year in their achievements, skills and proficiency, while international buyers get superior solutions for their garment imports.Commencing as a small garment Export/ Import business, Mindware has grown into a booming enterprise run by Gulshan Marwah. Their strive to export the highest quality of garments, directly suited to their customers' needs. They ensure on time deliveries, perfectly modeled to individual customer specifications at a reasonable price. They constantly adapt to changes in the global market and ensure we remain one step ahead of the competition to meet the changing expectations of their customers in terms of quality, cost and delivery.We are engaged in offering a large collection of attractive and Corporate Uniform Saree. By utilizing the world-class fabrics, these sarees are made as per the changing trends of the market. Our range is well analyzed on distinct quality parameters by the skilled and dedicated quality inspectors. These sarees add beauty to the wearer and provide them comfort. With state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities we are able to offer a large collection ofHospital Uniform Saree.Our uniform sarees will influence and go along with the spirit and discipline offered by your business. We are engaged in offering a large collection of attractive and Corporate Uniform Saree. By utilizing the world-class fabrics, these sarees are made as per the changing trends of the market. Our range is well analyzed on distinct quality parameters by the skilled and dedicated quality inspectors.High-denier polyester blends with comfortable and breathable long-staple cotton cool, dry interior with breathable fabric keeps you cool where it matters most. Fluid barrier and stain-repelling exterior, Less than 1% shrinkage after first wash and no pilling after 100 washes. Resists and releases wrinkling, fading and pilling,Highest industry rating when tested for strength, soil release and fluid repellency.Fabric dries 4 times faster than cotton, Pulls sweat and moisture away from skin and into the airBright color reduces discoloration from perspiration of wear from usage.Hospital kurta pajama worn by patients is designed so that hospital staff can easily access the part of the patient's body being treated.The hospital kurta pajama is made of fabric that can withstand repeated laundering in hot water, usually cotton, and is fastened at the back with twill tape tiesOur basic range offers a patient gown, made from lightweight polyester/cotton the garment is 46" long and generously cut for extra comfort. Also featuring ties at the back and an overlapping modesty panel.In addition to the huge variety of work wear gown that we stock we also proudly stock a variety of patient wear. Ensure your patients are put to ease and are comfy by choosing from our selection of gowns.Nurses face a variety of challenges on a daily basis in their workplace but choosing a uniform should not be one of these challenges. If you are in the process of trying to find a new uniform, here are a few key things that should be taken into consideration when looking for medical scrubs or tunics.Given the nature of the work you do and the demanding environment that you work in, it is vital that your nurse's uniform is a comfortable fit and moves easily with your body.For many years the clinical world was faithful to the real and standard uniform that was either Colored or totally white. The traditional medical uniform style didn't leave much for further improvement in its style. But with more varieties in the nursing occupation today, the times have actually required more modern and trendy nursing scrubs and doctors uniforms.You want comfort, you want to feel covered, you want to feel prepared – and maybe a little bit of control – not to mention feeling good about yourself! When designing these Gownies, having been through numerous deliveries ourselves, we took into account everything that should be changed on a delivery gown – and here it is! So just say "no thank you' to that tatty old gown and put on something from home, it feels great, clean and stylish – and yes! You can look stylish when giving birth.Our medical supply can accommodate your health facility's needs for Infection Control.Surgical Gowns can be found in our collection of products from globally recognized and trusted brands including . An excellent option to consider is the Ultra Fabric Reinforced Surgical Gown.