How to Use Linksys Router as Repeater
Linksys router is one of the fast and smooth networking devices in order to increase internet speed to navigate numerous websites at the same time. Linksys router is available in the wireless and Lan services with the Linksys Wireless-G Access Points that can be configured as an Access Point, Access Point Client, Wireless Repeater, and Wireless Bridge. With the various services and features, the Wireless Repeater mode will turn the access point into a wireless repeater to extend the range of the signal for using the internet service without any kind of the interruption.
Those who are willing to use Linksys router as repeater they are required to follow the steps:
• At first, configure the Linksys Wireless-G access point and Linksys Wireless-G router.
• Then turn on the computer`s wireless card and connect the secondary Linksys router to the computer.
• If using Ethernet cable, go back to the 192.168.1.1 web page
• And then go to the setup tab at the top of the page and then click on the AP mode link.
• Checking the Wireless MAC address of a Wireless router/Access point.
• Setting up Wireless repeater Mode on the WAP5AG on the Linksys device.
• Having connected the wireless check out the Mac address wireless router`s web-based setup page.
• Click the status and then click the wireless.
Take the Mac address and then setup the access point if required otherwise use the device as a repeater.
