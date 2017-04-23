 
Meet Raybiztech at Collision Conference

Ray Business Technologies is attending Collision, America's fastest growing tech conference, has grown to almost 20,000 attendees from more than 100 countries.
 
NEW ORLEANS - April 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Ray Business Technologies will be offering free consulting on Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Microsoft Dynamics AX, Office 365 and Kentico this year at Collision, being held on May 2-4 at New Orleans. Ray Business Technologies has been a leading Solutions provider for Microsoft Technologies and Enterprise Application Integrator.

The Collision will have attendees with diversified profiles, CXO, CMOs, Investors, Thought Leaders and Startups, alongside leading investors and media.

Raybiztech looks forward to a great experience exchanging Digital and Web experiences, sharing best practices and interacting with the leading companies.

About Ray Business Technologies:

Ray Business Technologies is a CMMI Level3, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2008 certified company and the member of NASSCOM, HYSEA, NJTC and AIIA providing wide ranging end-to-end IT services for Business Enterprise Solutions, IT Infrastructure management, Cloud Computing, Application Development, Quality Assurance&Testing Services, Big Data, Enterprise Collaboration services, Embedded systems, Health care and Banking& Finance services for companies in various sectors.

http://www.raybiztech.com/events/collision-conference-2017

Contact
040 4640 0400
raybizwork@gmail.com
Source:Ray Business Technologies Pvt Ltd
Tags:Collision Conference 2017
Industry:Software
Location:New Orleans - Louisiana - United States
Subject:Events
