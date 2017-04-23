News By Tag
Meet Raybiztech at Collision Conference
Ray Business Technologies is attending Collision, America's fastest growing tech conference, has grown to almost 20,000 attendees from more than 100 countries.
The Collision will have attendees with diversified profiles, CXO, CMOs, Investors, Thought Leaders and Startups, alongside leading investors and media.
Raybiztech looks forward to a great experience exchanging Digital and Web experiences, sharing best practices and interacting with the leading companies.
About Ray Business Technologies:
Ray Business Technologies is a CMMI Level3, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2008 certified company and the member of NASSCOM, HYSEA, NJTC and AIIA providing wide ranging end-to-end IT services for Business Enterprise Solutions, IT Infrastructure management, Cloud Computing, Application Development, Quality Assurance&
