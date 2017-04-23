News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New To Market All Natural Health Brand Salve Supplements
http://www.salvesupplements.co.uk
Literally a real breath of fresh air! A new to market health supplements brand from the United Kingdom, www.salvesupplements.co.uk offering a new perspective on the health supplements market with their products containing only natural ingredients from the earth and the sea.
This brand is offering a new perspective on a market saturated with manmade and synthetic chemical formulas, by offering a 100% all natural composition with their product offering.
Their formulas contain all natural and real ingredients, just the way mother nature has intended for us and for our bodies. Some of their products are even completely organic and have soil association accreditation.
The product range covers general all-natural health supplements, muscle building & sports products packed with natural protein and no artificial sweeteners or other nasties, a detox and digestion range which cleanses the body and detox's the organs, even colon cleansing formulas have been included. There is a product range specifically targeted at women in their menopause years, assisting with water retention and hormone balance issues, and something for all of us, a weight management range which naturally burns off calories and helps to increase the bodies metabolism, and all completely naturally.
This really is something new to market, and their products are manufactured in the U.K. under strict manufacturing controls with ISO9001 certification in place to ensure the high quality of the product and full traceability of the ingredients for your piece of mind. Another bonus is that none of their products or ingredients are tested on animals in any way whatsover.
Much of their products also cater to vegans and vegetarians, which is something else new for the market. This really does look like a hot new-to-market health brand that's going to go places fast. CEO & Owner David Cran, former Director of Retail for 8 years at adidas Southeast Asia says "this is the beginning of a new chapter of my life, health and fitness has always been part of me and my life and especially at adidas, and through Salve Supplements I hope to bring the gift of health & wellness to more lives and really help people make a difference to their health and general wellbeing. We've just been online a few days and already several of the UK's biggest supermarket chains have contacted us expressing their interest in our brand. That alone is like a dream come true. Bernardo, my business and life partner, and I have set the entire business up with just the two of us. From website design, to pot label images, to blogs, you name it, we've done the whole A-Z with just the two of us. Having the interest expressed in us in just a few days by some of the "big boys" is really and truly a dream come true for us in itself."
The product range shows the all natural & organic DNA of the brand with beautiful pot imagery and the range is clearly segmented through colour coding of the pot and tub labels for easy identification on the shelf or website for the consumer. The website is beautifully created extremely, easy to shop, with no annoying pop ups or banners or spam links, and its very easy to navigate and identify your product range that is of interest.
Their strapline for the brand is "discover your natural hallelujah" and I have no doubt many people will with this healthy a beautiful new-to-market all natural health supplement brand. Truly, a real breath of fresh air, and just the way mother nature intended, with their products containing only natural goodness for your body. http://www.salvesupplements.co.uk
Media Contact
David Cran
+639287680194
contact@salvesupplements.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse