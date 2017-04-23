News By Tag
Retail Secure Is Now Providing Highly Advanced PCI Compliance Solutions for Merchants in the UK
These days, the use of gadgets like mobile phones, computers and tablets has become quite common in the UK.
This is one of the reasons why the demand of the PCI Compliance has emerged in the UK. PCI provide a safe and secured card holder environment to ensure the customers confidential details should not be stolen by the hackers or cyber criminal. The quantity of individuals has been expanding consistently UK who is utilizing either their plastic card for doingonline transaction.
Over the years, there are reported many cases of the fraud and forgery of the online transactions. These programmers normally encode the confidential data of customers through cloning and coding. The expert cyber programmers utilize different propelled strategies and advanced devices for hacking the information from the merchant websites or third party applications.
Retail Secure offers highly sustainable PCI compliance DSS solutions for merchants
Retail Secure provide full-fledged PCI consultancy services to the merchants and small retailers as well as big organizations. They are fully aware of the entire scenario and the importance of PCI compliance for the online merchants. Keeping that in mind they offer host of solutions pertaining to the PCI compliance for merchants.
Retail Secure possess great experience and technical expertise in cyber security and network security. . They are committed for the smooth implementation and functioning of the PCI system. Over the last few years, Retail Secure has emerged as one of the leading global IT support services that offer end to end PCI compliance solutions for merchants.
For more information visit https://www.retailsecure.co.uk/
About Retail Secure:
Retail Secure has been in the payments and communications business for over 25 years, working for banks, telecommunications and managed network solutions companies. Retail Secure is committed to provide simple, cost effective managed network security solutions to SMB's whilst helping achieve PCI DSS and guest WI-FI compliance.
Contact
Retail Secure
***@retailsecure.co.uk
