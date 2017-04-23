News By Tag
International Dance Day IDD 2017 Celebrations at JMA Pilani Rajasthan
Invariably, every one dances to celebrate every other occasion and it does call for one occasion to celebrate dance itself by dancing. Dancing is much more about having the Right Moves and not about having the Right Shoes.
In 1982 the International Dance Committee - IDC of the ITI founded International Dance Day – IDD to be celebrated every year on the 29th April, the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810) acknowledged as the creator of modern ballet. The main purpose of IDD is to celebrate Dance, to revel in the universality of this art form, to cross all political, cultural and ethnic barriers and bring people together with a common language known as Dance. One of the highlights of the celebrations every year is to circulate across the world a message from an outstanding choreographer or dancer. The personality is selected by the founding entity of the International Dance Day - the International Dance Committee of the ITI, which collaborates with World Dance Alliance, a Cooperating Member of the ITI.
For the year 2017 which is the 35th International Dance Day the message author is Trisha Brown US born dancer, choreographer and artistic director of the Trisha Brown Company who passed away on 18 Mar 2017. The message goes as "Dance communicates and expands the universal language of communication, giving birth to joy, beauty and the advancement of human knowledge. Dance is about creativity…again and again…in the thinking, in the making, in the doing, and in the performing."
Right from its inception, Smt Jamuna Mishra Academy – JMA which is one among the top ranking schools in Pilani has embarked on a rich tradition of celebrating various days of national and international significance. Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan addressed the students highlighting the significance of the day and shared the following details.
Various international dance forms include ballet, waltz, tango, cha-cha-cha, Rumba, Samba, Mambu, Jive, Bolero, Swing, Tap Dance, Moon walk, Boogie – Woogie, Salsa, Disco, Break dance, hip- hop etc. The classical dances of India include Kathak - Uttar Pradesh, Odissi – Odisha, Manipuri – Manipur, Sattriya – Assam, Bharatnatyam – Tamilnadu & Karnataka, Kasthakali & Mohiniattam – Kerala and Kuchipudi – Andhra Pradesh while the folk – tribal dances include Bhangra & Giddha – Punjab, Sirmour Nati Dance – Himachal Pradesh, Dumhal – Jammu & Kashmir, Saang – Haryana, Garba & Dandiya – Gujarat, Kalbelia & Ghoomar – Rajasthan, Raaslila – Uttar Pradesh, Chholiya – Uttarakhand, Bihu – Assam, Karaga Aattam – Tamilnadu and Theyyam – Kerala.
Alumnus of BITS Pilani, Ms Ankita Duggal who teaches English at JMA Pilani and who has a passion for dancing led groups of students to dance their hearts out. When the celebrations ended, the students of JMA who had come for the function left with beaming faces and pride that they were indeed part of an institution which is a shining jewel in the crown among the schools at Pilani.
For more details about JMA Pilani see http://jmapilani.org
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid strides in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for one among top in world ranking BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has boys NCC, girls band which has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
Contact
Mrs Booma Natarajan, Principal
91-1596-242314
***@yahoo.co.in
