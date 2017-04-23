News By Tag
Dining Cabinets- The useful furniture pieces for the organised home
1. Use your cabinet for everyday item: If you rarely use your fanciest crockery but frequently use your dining room, then consider storing your best stuff neatly in the corner cabinets and free up space for an everyday item. Dishes, mugs, white platters, etc. stored in the dining room make setting the table a simple task, and when arranged carefully can look just as good as the fancy stuff. Drawers below your display cabinets can be used to store flatware, serving pieces and cloth napkins.
2. Tuck in a few special extra: Include vases filled with flowers, items collected from a nature walk, unscented candles, etc. on an open dining cabinet. The candles and flowers bring some life to an arrangement of plates and platters and can be put to work at the dining table for a fuss-free centrepiece.
3. Stack some, lean some: Large serving plates and dishes can be leaned against the back of the wall of the dining storage, and some plates can be stacked to provide a unified look. You can also use plate stands if you are concerned about platter's tipping over.
4. Keep party goods together: If you love to host parties then keep all the party essentials like cake holders, wine bottles, glasses and other items you use while entertaining in a dining room bar cabinet to make life easier. You can also fill up a wine glass with birthday candles and a beautiful box of matches, line up festive bottled drinks and top a cake plate with a cluster of your favourite bud vases.
5. Incorporate objects: Have a bit of extra space in your corner dining display cabinet? Don't feel to fill the space with cutlery and platters. Then include display items like antique decorative pieces, candle stands, books, etc. to have a dynamic look.
Knowing all these ways to decorate and organise a dining cabinet, you must be having an urge to buy a one. So have a happy and excellent purchase and let your dining room get an enchanting look.
