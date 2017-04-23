News By Tag
8th Annual Spirit of the Wolf Native American Festival
We are pleased to announce the 8th annual Spirit of the Wolf Native American Festival
This will be a family friendly event, everyone is welcome.
This year's Pow Wow will bring to life the rich history of the Native American tradition through song, dance, food and games. It will be a weekend to celebrate and experience cultures, values, and traditions with a gathering of Native American tribes from across the country.
A powwow, derived from the Narragansett word powwaw meaning "spiritual leader," has historically been a gathering of North America's Native people. More modern powwows have become a cultural celebration for Native American and First Nations people to meet, dance, sing, socialize and honor their cultures.
For nearly a decade Spirit of the Wolf Native American Festival has been a space for the community to meet old friends, make new ones, have fun, and dance on their own reservation. Another tradition is Spirit of the Wolf's outreach to local area charities.
"We are a proud people with a rich history," explains "Spirit of the Wolf" member Betty Overrocker, "who are inspired by our ancestors to continue our traditions and remember our past. We are excited to share these traditions with our community so that they may better understand our people, our customs, and our legacy. It is a wonderful weekend for every one of every age to come and enjoy themselves."
Drawing participants from all across North America, the weekend features some spectacular events not to be missed. These include:
· Cody Blackbird Band
· Aztec Fire Dancer's
· Hoop dancer's
· Beyond Human Exotic Wildlife Show
· Lori Hawk. Flute player
Tribal Leader Betty Overrocker invites you to attend
When: Aug. 26th and 27th
The gates open Sat 9am-6pm, Sun 9am-5pm;
and Grand Entry to begin at 11 AM on both days.
Where: 29 Pine St. EXT, Broadabin, NY 12025.
The Spirit of the Wolf Native American Festival is open to the public and fun for all ages.
Cost: Adults are $6.00 each Seniors $5.00 and Children under 12 are free. Two day passes are available Adults 10.00 and seniors $8.00.
All proceeds will benefit local charities, and to honor of all Veterans, and Emergency Responders. You are invited to join us in dancing in your honor, and to thank you for your service to our country, during grand entry. Free Admission If you are in Military uniform, or have an active duty military ID
For more information contact
Betty Overrocker
518-842-6672
For information about media, MC, or sound contact
Richard White
518-866-6237
or visit our website Wolf Clan http://wolfclanny.com/
