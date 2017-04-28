 
Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
29282726252423


ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Risky Business" Webinar with Kristi Hudson

 
 
SAN DIEGO - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Risky Business" Webinar with Kristi Hudson

San Diego, CA—April 28, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce the upcoming webinar "Risky Business," which is scheduled to air live for one hour on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at 10:00am PST.  This webinar will be led by Kristi Hudson, Director of Business Relations and Administrator of the ChiroHealthUSA Foxworth Family Scholarship.  Ms. Hudson helps educate chiropractors and their teams on compliance issues related to faulty financial policies and works closely with state and national organizations to help facilitate the philanthropic efforts of ChiroHealthUSA.

Risk management is no longer limited to just malpractice claims. It also includes a chiropractor's financial policy. There is now a greater risk of financial loss due to improper discounting and faulty financial and collection policies than ever before. It is widely known that the Office of Inspector General (OIG) and Medicare are cracking down on healthcare fraud and abuse, but what most chiropractors are unaware of is how widely successful these efforts have been. In this presentation, Ms. Hudson will identify the five most dangerous things chiropractors face in their practices and how to avoid them.

"It is important for chiropractors to identify where their documentation and billing practices are vulnerable," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch.  "We're thrilled to have Ms. Hudson join us for this webinar and share her insight on the steps chiropractors can take to ensure their practices are fully compliant in the event they are faced with an audit."

ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise.  Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.

Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified," "The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make."  The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Dr. Bob Hoffman, Kathy Mills Chang, and many more.  This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars.  These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at http://www.chirotouch.com/webinars/.

To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/l/124901/2017-04-26/ng5j2?utm....


About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

