ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Risky Business" Webinar with Kristi Hudson
San Diego, CA—April 28, 2017—ChiroTouch™
Risk management is no longer limited to just malpractice claims. It also includes a chiropractor's financial policy. There is now a greater risk of financial loss due to improper discounting and faulty financial and collection policies than ever before. It is widely known that the Office of Inspector General (OIG) and Medicare are cracking down on healthcare fraud and abuse, but what most chiropractors are unaware of is how widely successful these efforts have been. In this presentation, Ms. Hudson will identify the five most dangerous things chiropractors face in their practices and how to avoid them.
"It is important for chiropractors to identify where their documentation and billing practices are vulnerable,"
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified,"
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
