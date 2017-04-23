Biker Lives Matter; Look Twice, Save a Life!

Hundreds of ABATE of Wisconsin Inc.members to hit the streets

ABATE of Wisconsin Awareness Rally

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Motorcycles

• Abate

• Awareness Industry:

• Transportation Location:

• Statewide - Wisconsin - US

Contact

Kari Kempka

pubrel@abatewis.org Kari Kempka

End

-- What do mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters have in common with bikers? They ARE the bikers! And more than anything, they want to make it home to their families at the end of their ride. That's why May is declared Motorcycle Awareness Month; the month that bikers remind the community that they are more than just someone who rides on two wheels, they are someone's mother, father, brother, sister, son or daughter.Last year,in motorcycle crashed throughout the state of Wisconsin. Early in this years riding season, there have been seven deaths so far. The key to lowering motorcycle fatalities is easy, first raise awareness. Remind roadway users motorcycles are back on the road. Remind the road user to look twice before making that turn, changing a lane or pulling onto a street. That second look can give thr motorcycle a chance to come into your view giving you the chance to stop before entering the pathway of the motorcycle.The second part of saving lives is through education. First educate road way users how to share the road, why do motorcycles move about in their lane of travel, along with tips to see them in the blindspot of the car or truck and how to judge how far away they really are. ABATE of Wisconsin has produced a Share the Road video and presents this to schools, business, and organization for no charge. The other is to educate the rider, to make sure they do their part to make sure they are visable, looking and assesing the road for trouble spots, looking for the "escape route" in case someone does pull in front of the rider. Along with that, the rider needs to ride licensed, trained and straight.To do their part to raise that awareness, ABATE of Wisconsin Inc.will spend the month holding rallies and events asking the community to "look twice, save a life". Bikers want to make it home from their journey just like everyone else out there.This month, and all others, please look twice because it really can save a life.For more information on awareness rallies in your area, please vist www.abatewis.org