EGAN Home Healh Northshore Wins 2016 "Northshore's Best" Award for Best Home Health Company

EGAN Home Health Care was voted by the residents of the Northshore (Washington, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes) to be the best home health care agency in the entire region.
 
 
COVINGTON, La. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- EGAN Home Health Northshore is pleased to announce that it has been voted the nubmer-one home health care agency on the northshore by the citizens of the tri-parish area. The tern "Northshore" refers to the area north of Lake Pontchartrain relative to New Orleans (which is on the south side of the lake), and includes the entirety of St. Tammany, Washington and Tangipaho Parishes.

The award is given out every year as part of a series of "Northshore's Best" awards, which involve hundreds of individual categories, on which anyone is eligible to vote. "Sophisticated Woman" magazine hosts the contest and announces the winners the following year after each of the thousands of votes across hundreds of categories has been tallied.

While not EGAN's first time winning the award, numbers on the frequency with which EGAN Home Health and Hospice has taken the "Best Home Health" and/or "Best Hospice" award were not available as of the time of this publishing.

EGAN Home Health has consistently been rated by Medicare's "Home Health Compare" comparative ratings system for home health agencies found at Medicare(dot)gov as being above both state ad national averages - in some cases far above average company ranting -, in virtually all of the categories monitored by Medicare for quality-of-care. The purpose of "Home Health Compare" is to aide the infirmed in making educated decisions aout which home health agency to choose to have provide care for them, and EGAN is consistently ranked among the top comanies in Louisiana and nationwide in terms or the quality-of-care it provides. Thus, it's hardly unprecedented that the residents of three Parishes (which are the same thing as "Counties" in any other state - a geographical area larger than a single city but making up a mere fradtion of the state as a whole) woud find EGAN Home Health to be the best at what they do.

EGAN Home Health Northshore consists of four office locations: Covington (Saint Tammany), Franklinton and Bogalusa (Washington) and Ponchatoula (Tangipahoa) are all considered to be on the Northshore, and all fall under the EGAN Home Health Northshore umbrella company name.

The company's official announcement of being named the recipient of the award can be read here:http://eganhealthcare.com/2017/03/northshores-best-award-....

Coincidentally, EGAN co-founder Pamela Egan, who left the company nearly 20 years ago to pursue her own vision of owning a primary care, anti-aging and wellness clinic won the award for "Best Nurse Practitioner," for her work at EGAN Wellness and Anti-Aging Clinic. Mrs. EGAN has also won the award in the past, and has won for several years consecutively, although she could not provide an exact figure when asked how many consecutive years she's won the award. Pamela Egan recently became a doctor in addition to being a nurse practitioner, so it will be interesting to see which category she is entered in for this year's competition.

For more information on EGAN Home Health and Hospice, please visit the company website at http://eganhealthcare.com/.

