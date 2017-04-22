News By Tag
EGAN Home Healh Northshore Wins 2016 "Northshore's Best" Award for Best Home Health Company
EGAN Home Health Care was voted by the residents of the Northshore (Washington, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes) to be the best home health care agency in the entire region.
The award is given out every year as part of a series of "Northshore's Best" awards, which involve hundreds of individual categories, on which anyone is eligible to vote. "Sophisticated Woman" magazine hosts the contest and announces the winners the following year after each of the thousands of votes across hundreds of categories has been tallied.
While not EGAN's first time winning the award, numbers on the frequency with which EGAN Home Health and Hospice has taken the "Best Home Health" and/or "Best Hospice" award were not available as of the time of this publishing.
EGAN Home Health has consistently been rated by Medicare's "Home Health Compare" comparative ratings system for home health agencies found at Medicare(dot)
EGAN Home Health Northshore consists of four office locations: Covington (Saint Tammany), Franklinton and Bogalusa (Washington)
The company's official announcement of being named the recipient of the award can be read here:http://eganhealthcare.com/
Coincidentally, EGAN co-founder Pamela Egan, who left the company nearly 20 years ago to pursue her own vision of owning a primary care, anti-aging and wellness clinic won the award for "Best Nurse Practitioner,"
For more information on EGAN Home Health and Hospice, please visit the company website at http://eganhealthcare.com/
https://www.youtube.com/
EGAN Home Health and Hospice
via Peter Festus Egan Jr.
985-590-2253
***@eganhealthcare.com
