Mounds Park Academy Expands Transportation to Stillwater and Woodbury

-- Mounds Park Academy (MPA) is thrilled to announce the expansion of bus services to neighborhoods in Stillwater and Woodbury! This expansion is the result of market demand as well the school's desire to serve current and future families better. The cost per rider has been reduced by 34 percent and the time on the bus has been as well. These two new routes are in addition to previously established routes serving Saint Paul and North Oaks/Shoreview/Roseville communities.MPA is a private, PreK–12 college preparatory school located on the border of Maplewood and Saint Paul, near the intersection of McKnight Road and Larpenteur Avenue. It attracts students to its 32 acre campus from across the Twin Cities metro for its rigorous yet joyful approach to education, but particularly from the east metro. Nearly 20 percent of MPA's current students come from the Stillwater area and nearly 15 percent from the Woodbury area.Known for its exceptional faculty, small class sizes, character education, and engaging curriculum, MPA fosters remarkable students who forever dream big and do right. Applications are being accepted for space in grades PreK–12. Contact the Office of Admission at admission@moundsparkacademy or 651-748-5577 to schedule a campus tour! Visit http://www.moundsparkacademy.org for more information.