Freshly Launched e-Commerce Company Aims to Re-invent Group Gifting - Mobsgift.com
Mobsgift is an online (money pool / group gifting) e-Commerce – platform aiming to simplify the way groups of people send gifts.
There are many life events and occasions such as birthday, new baby, get well, graduation, sympathy, admin day, and the list goes on and on – that go without a proper gift – only because it's tough to make it happen.
Our mission is to simplify Group-gifting while providing fun experience and low cost. Start a GIFT CAMPAIGN and schedule a premium gift delivery for your friend or a coworker in 3 easy steps. 1. Start a Campaign. 2. Invite Others. 3. Enjoy Gift Delivery. https://mobsgift.com
