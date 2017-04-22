Mixwell Explores History of the Paloma in new film: "A Journey to the birthplace of the Paloma"

Founder and bartender Billy Ray also offers tips on how to make the perfect Paloma for Cinco de Mayo

-- Before you make plans to visit your favorite liquor store or bar to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Mixwell offers some ordering advice: Try the Paloma.Former Hollywood bartender and Mixwell founder Billy Ray is raising the bar with the company's premium sodas. Mixwell recently released "A Journey to the birthplace of the Paloma," a short film that captures Billy Ray's journey as he introduces the soda that was specifically made for the popular Tequila based cocktail: Mixwell Mojave Grapefruit Soda.2 oz 100% Blue Agave Tequila½ oz fresh lime juice4 oz Mixwell Mojave Grapefruit SodaInstructions:Add all to Collins glass with ice, top with Mixwell Grapefruit Soda and stir with a knife.Garnish with a lime.To see the video, click on the link below:For more information on where to find Mixwell, visit www.pleasemixwell.com.