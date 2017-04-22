 
Industry News





Mixwell Explores History of the Paloma in new film: "A Journey to the birthplace of the Paloma"

Founder and bartender Billy Ray also offers tips on how to make the perfect Paloma for Cinco de Mayo
 
LOS ANGELES - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Before you make plans to visit your favorite liquor store or bar to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Mixwell offers some ordering advice: Try the Paloma.

         Former Hollywood bartender and Mixwell founder Billy Ray is raising the bar with the company's premium sodas. Mixwell recently released "A Journey to the birthplace of the Paloma," a short film that captures Billy Ray's journey as he introduces the soda that was specifically made for the popular Tequila based cocktail: Mixwell Mojave Grapefruit Soda.

Cocktail Strategy: The Paloma. "A lot of people think that the national drink of Mexico is the Margarita. But an actual fact, it's the Paloma." – Billy Ray.

THE PALOMA

2 oz 100% Blue Agave Tequila

½ oz fresh lime juice

4 oz Mixwell Mojave Grapefruit Soda

Instructions:

Add all to Collins glass with ice, top with Mixwell Grapefruit Soda and stir with a knife.

Garnish with a lime.

To see the video, click on the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yT1XHUPkgg8&feature=y...



For more information on where to find Mixwell, visit www.pleasemixwell.com.

Reggie Burton
***@reggieburton.com
Source:Mixwell
Email:***@reggieburton.com Email Verified
Premium Sodas, Cinco De Mayo, Tequila
Restaurants
Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Features
