Mixwell Explores History of the Paloma in new film: "A Journey to the birthplace of the Paloma"
Founder and bartender Billy Ray also offers tips on how to make the perfect Paloma for Cinco de Mayo
Former Hollywood bartender and Mixwell founder Billy Ray is raising the bar with the company's premium sodas. Mixwell recently released "A Journey to the birthplace of the Paloma," a short film that captures Billy Ray's journey as he introduces the soda that was specifically made for the popular Tequila based cocktail: Mixwell Mojave Grapefruit Soda.
Cocktail Strategy: The Paloma. "A lot of people think that the national drink of Mexico is the Margarita. But an actual fact, it's the Paloma." – Billy Ray.
THE PALOMA
2 oz 100% Blue Agave Tequila
½ oz fresh lime juice
4 oz Mixwell Mojave Grapefruit Soda
Instructions:
Add all to Collins glass with ice, top with Mixwell Grapefruit Soda and stir with a knife.
Garnish with a lime.
To see the video, click on the link below:
https://www.youtube.com/
For more information on where to find Mixwell, visit www.pleasemixwell.com.
