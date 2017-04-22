News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Winterhawk's Land, actor Michael Dante's new Western novella sequel to Winterhawk (1975)
Michael Dante played the title role in Winterhawk (1975), a Western about a legendary Blackfoot Chief's character and his principles. In this novella sequel, he pens an ageless saga about ruthless railroad executives trying to assassinate him in order to build their railroad directly through his territory, taking the Blackfoot land without provocation. Winterhawk and his tribe remain strong as long as they can, to protect the land of their people, the land they call home, before the invasion of progress imposes itself on America.
This inspiring story of a brave man, who stands up to and fights against those who have their own agenda for his land, evokes the nostalgic atmosphere of Western series that Dante frequently appeared in during American television's Golden Era, such as Death Valley Days, The Big Valley, Daniel Boone, Custer, The Texas, Bonanza, Maverick, and Cheyenne.
108 pages. 7x10 size.
#####
Available exclusively from BearManor Media in a paperback edition.
About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge entertainment books, audio books, e-books, CDs, and DVDs on movies, television, radio, theater, animation, and more. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com
For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.
Visit www.bearmanormedia.com (print editions)
Also available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers.
BearManor Media ebook editions are available on Selz.com at https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/
Contact
Ben Ohmart
***@benohmart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse