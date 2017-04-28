News By Tag
Greener Housekeeping: Professional house cleaning service is available on Yelp website
Greener Housekeeping - house cleaning service is the best cleaning service in Naples Florida. Greener Housekeeping offers various cleaning services to local residents. Now, the company is available on Yelp website for bookings.
"We treat our client's homes with the same care we would our own, understanding that every home is different and each client's priorities are unique. Our service offers a clean environment that lifts the human spirit and is gentle on the Earth. All of our cleaning products are eco-friendly, non-toxic and biodegradable. The aromaterapic properties of these products will transfer your house into a warm and welcoming home." the owner said.
Greener Housekeeping provides excellent customer service, great cleaning & housekeeping, customized to meet your needs. Our client care team gives FREE estimates by phone or on location, for your convenience, 9am to 6pm.
Greener Housekeeping customers are professional intelligent people with full lives who are too busy to spend their valuable time on tasks that can be delegated to other service professionals.
Greener Housekeepingis a premium green cleaning service (http://www.greenerhousekeeping.com), licensed, fully insured, affordable, Reliable, Trustworthy, Professional, Experienced, Earth Friendly, Non-Toxic. Committed to your 100% satisfaction, Guaranteed.
"Our full range of extraordinary services are way beyond simple cleaning. Most other services do basic tasks. We offer a full service Support Staff for All your housekeeping, office cleaning and organizing needs. We even offer outstanding property management service as well." the owner said.
Greener Housekeeping would love to hear your feedback and appreciate when you leave comments about your service. For a yelp review please click here (https://www.yelp.com/
Timea Huri
Greener Housekeeping
office@greenerhousekeeping.com
