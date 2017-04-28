 
Industry News





Mrs Diversity News Queen Sharon Doyle Selected Judge of California Plus America Pageant

Sharon Doyle, Mrs Diversity News 2016 - 2017 Queen Selected as Judge of California Plus America Pageant held April 27, 2017.
 
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Diversity News Productions producer of upcoming Diversity Pageants: Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! Also Mr. Diversity and Mr. Diversity News are excited to announced that there very own Diversity Pageants Mrs Diversity News 2016 - 2017 Queen Sharon Doyle had the honor and privilege to be pageant judge of California Plus America Pageant produced by Cher Rue.

Mrs Diversity News 2016 - 2017 Queen Sharon Doyle was joined by Elizabeth J. Cron, Miss CA United States 2017 and Joseph Han. The California Plus America Pageant was held on Sunday, April 27, 2017 at the Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel  900 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802.

As you may see this is one of many benefits the current queens are receiving for winning and been part of Diversity Pageants. What are you waiting for, apply now to our pageant and be ready for so many great opportunities during your reign go now at http://missandmrsdiversity.com/apply-now

About Diversity Pageants: Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity and Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity News Pageants was founded in April 2016, in response to the controversy of no Diversity included in many entertainment award shows, television roles, modeling, media, government roles, movies roles and music, etc. The purpose and mission of Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! As well Mr. Diversity and Mr. Diversity News is to help women/men from 14 to 75 years to become confident, make new friendships, learn leadership skills, network for new opportunities as well to empower them and pursue leadership roles in our Diverse society. For more information, visit missandmrsdiversity.com

PRESS & MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alex Leon, Vice President of Marketing & PR
Linda England, Events & PR Coordinator
World Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations Inc.
TEL: (213) 867-1997
FAX: (818) 787-1249
worldwidevitalpr.wordpress.com
worldwidevitalpr@gmail.com

Contact
Alex Leon, VP of Marketing & Public Relations
World Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Diversity News Productions
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
