Music artist, songwriter Creole King releases new single entitled "Flower"

The New Orleans native currently resides in Atlanta and is blazing a new trail in Neo Soul Music. Suffice it to say, he is leading the way in the revival of real music.

Flower

-- Creole King is known for being one of the most inspirational and creative modern day music artists and songwriters. His style is unrivaled in that his music is traditional, yet influential and is helping to reshape the sound of today's fusions. One of the goals he hopes to achieve through the release of "Flower" and his next several singles is that of cultivating a genuine and organic connection with male and female fans alike, particularly those in the 25-45 age bracket. Creole King's mission through his art is to restore belief in the power of love and to show that vulnerability is a strength, when properly channeled. He also seeks to evoke thought through the use of resonant lyrics and imagery. He works tirelessly to achieve those goals and has been quite successful in branding himself as a sought-after performer and songwriter."Flower" was released to wide acclaim on April 17, 2017 and is available for purchase or streaming on all major digital entertainment platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Music, Spotify, and hundreds more. The song was written by Creole King and produced by Riley Klages of Klaskey Productions. While penning the lyrics, Creole King envisioned finding the purest connection in the most improbable of places. It highlights the importance of being open, receptive and appreciative of love in all of its forms. He made certain the lyrics are boundless and not about exhausting or limiting the possibilities of love. The song is a truthful, light seeking work of art that will certainly assist Creole King in further making his mark on the entertainment world. Creole King's fans recognize his highly lauded talent for painting vivid images through his lyrics and this is one of many avenues that will propel him to the top of the Neo Soul charts. Visuals for "Flower" are scheduled to be filmed in the very near future.Creole King plans to release his next single, "Miss Iniquity", over the summer. He has a lot of plans for career growth, especially where his "Flower" campaign is concerned. For booking, appearances, hosting, etc., please email ckmgbiz@gmail.com.Follow Creole King:Twitter @ CreoleKingMusicInstagram @CreoleKingMusic