Green Home Solutions Announces Dirt Crawlspace Liner Solution for Mold and Odor

Crawlspace Encapsulation System is a Critical Part of Correcting a Wet Crawlspace

-- Green Home Solutions, a national franchise announces services developed to solve mold and odor problems from dirt crawl spaces. Their Crawlspace Liner System is a critical part of solving those problems plaguing many homes and businesses.Green Home Solutions CEO John Russell states that: "Proper preparation, design and installation are all critical components to a successful installation. We knew that having the materials to install is not enough. We train our certified installers with continuous education based upon the very best industry practices. Our Chief Science Officer and staff provide technical support to resolve any unique problems that a project may present". Russell explains: "What makes the Green Home Solutions Crawlspace System outstanding is our attention to quality in both the materials we use and our people. Moisture control, ventilation, pressure balancing, HVAC components and existing materials in a building make each job unique. Our system solves our clients mold and odor problems".Imagine the damp pungent odor of slopping wet muck at a stagnant pond. Take that image and add the smell of damp, rotting wood flavored with some fuzzy, stinky mold. If that is what you smell when you open the access to your crawl space, or any room above a building with a crawl space, you might have a mold problem. In addition to rotting wood, you have a whole host of healthy home problemsHomes have at least four ways that water can enter the crawlspace.· Ground water was coming up under the soil· Exterior drainage from the driveway was leaking through the block wall· Water was leaking from the area of the patio door above· Condensation from exterior moist air was adding to the humidityFoundation crawlspaces are not the favorite place for most indoor environmental professionals to investigate from the point of personal exposure. On the other hand, it is one of the most important places for us to consider from the point of keeping homes and other buildings environmentally safe.Consuners should verify that the company you work with is trained and certified to understand the proper way to correct your problem. A cheap solution using inferior materials or improper work could land up costing your health or the price of redoing the project.For more information, visit www.GreeHomeSolutions.com or call (866) 659-0890'