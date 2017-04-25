News By Tag
Childhood Interrupted: From Bosnia to America- A Book Discussion with Author Jasmina Ceric
Childhood Interrupted is the story of a war survivor in Bosnia, striving for a better future for herself and her family, and hoping for her father's release from a concentration camp. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Tuesday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m.
"The shooting continued around us. They asked us where the men were. The women cried that they didn't know anything. They said if we didn't tell them where the men were, we would all be shot. I was so afraid: Almina and I just clung to our mama. They might find the men upstairs and kill all of us. Then one of the soldiers yelled, 'We found some more,' so they left us. The shooting continued around us."
Jasmina Ceric was born in December of 1981 in the town of Prijedor, Bosnia and Herzegovina. When the war began in 1991 in Croatia, she never imagined it would strike her home. In 1993, after her father was released from a concentration camp, she came to the U.S. sponsored by a family in Washington, Connecticut who saw her on the CBS show Eye on America with Connie Chung and wanted to help.
Jasmina attended Washington Montessori, Shepaug Valley High School and UCONN for undergraduate and graduate studies, focusing on international affairs and conflict resolution. For the past 20 years she has traveled educating audiences on genocide and ethnic cleansing awareness, helping to sponsor over 20 families through churches and private families.
A wine and cheese reception will follow the event. The author will provide books for signing and for purchase. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
