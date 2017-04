Smart Cities and Urban Development

By 2050, the world's population is expected to reach nine billion, with over two thirds of people living in cities.

End

--(http://www.germaninnovation.org/)Urbanization, globalization, demographic and climate change are continually placing higher demands on our cities. In order to achieve the goal of sustainable smart cities, strong collaborations in research and technology are critical. For this reason, six German urban research networks are building partnerships in the US to develop innovative solutions and joint projects for resource-efficient and climate-adapted cities of the future. The GCRI is inviting American researchers, urban planners, architects, decision-makers, municipal authorities and representatives from the private sector to participate and share their ideas to build the cities of tomorrow., Scientific Project Coordinator, Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research, German Environment Agency, Head of the Institute of Applied Research, University of Applied Sciences, Scientific Director of the Research Center for Sustainable Energy Technologies, Head of Strategic Management, Fraunhofer Institute for High-Speed Dynamics, Ernst-Mach-Institute, Research Associate, TU Berlin, Institute for Urban and Regional Planning, Partner, insar consult, Research Associate, German Aerospace Center, Institute of Transportation Systems, Research Associate, German Aerospace Center, Institute of Transport Research, Director, German Center for Research and InnovationThe event will take place onat the(871 United Nations Plaza, First Avenue, between 48& 49Streets).The http://www.germaninnovation.org )provides information and support for the realization of cooperative and collaborative projects between North America and Germany. With the goal of enhancing communication on the critical challenges of the 21st century, GCRI hosts a wide range of events from lectures and exhibitions to workshops and science dinners. Opened in February 2010, GCRI was created as a cornerstone of the German government's initiative to internationalize science and research and is one of five centers worldwide.Edwin Linderkamp |German Center for Research and Innovation871 United Nations Plaza |New York, NY 10017(212) 339-8606 X302