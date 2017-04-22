 
Industry News





Smart Cities and Urban Development

By 2050, the world's population is expected to reach nine billion, with over two thirds of people living in cities.
 
 
NEW YORK - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Sustainability experts will convene at the German Center for Research and Innovation (GCRI) (http://www.germaninnovation.org/)in New York to discuss future solutions for urban systems.

Urbanization, globalization, demographic and climate change are continually placing higher demands on our cities. In order to achieve the goal of sustainable smart cities, strong collaborations in research and technology are critical. For this reason, six German urban research networks are building partnerships in the US to develop innovative solutions and joint projects for resource-efficient and climate-adapted cities of the future. The GCRI is inviting American researchers, urban planners, architects, decision-makers, municipal authorities and representatives from the private sector to participate and share their ideas to build the cities of tomorrow.

Dr. Stephan Bartke, Scientific Project Coordinator, Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research, German Environment Agency

Prof. Dr. Ursula Eicker, Head of the Institute of Applied Research, University of Applied Sciences, Scientific Director of the Research Center for Sustainable Energy Technologies

Daniel Hiller, Head of Strategic Management, Fraunhofer Institute for High-Speed Dynamics, Ernst-Mach-Institute

Marcus Jeutner, Research Associate, TU Berlin, Institute for Urban and Regional Planning, Partner, insar consult

Alexander Sohr, Research Associate, German Aerospace Center, Institute of Transportation Systems

Mirko Goletz, Research Associate, German Aerospace Center, Institute of Transport Research

Dr. Joann Halpern (Moderator), Director, German Center for Research and Innovation

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 2, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the German Center for Research and Innovation (871 United Nations Plaza, First Avenue, between 48th & 49th Streets).

The German Center for Research and Innovation (http://www.germaninnovation.org)provides information and support for the realization of cooperative and collaborative projects between North America and Germany. With the goal of enhancing communication on the critical challenges of the 21st century, GCRI hosts a wide range of events from lectures and exhibitions to workshops and science dinners. Opened in February 2010, GCRI was created as a cornerstone of the German government's initiative to internationalize science and research and is one of five centers worldwide.

Contact:

Edwin Linderkamp |German Center for Research and Innovation

871 United Nations Plaza |New York, NY 10017

(212) 339-8606 X302

press@germaninnovation.org
