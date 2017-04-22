Woody's Bar-B-Q® Announces New Company President

Yolanda Mills-Mawman - President and COO at Woody's Bar-B-Q
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.
- April 28, 2017
- PRLog
-- After opening their first Woody's Bar-B-Q® in 1980, partners Woody Mills and Yolanda Mills-Mawman have spent the past three decades setting the "bar" higher for great Southern barbecue. From the humble beginnings of just one location in Florida, a shared passion for fantastic food, and a dog-eared collection of recipes from the kitchen of Woody's very own mother, Mills and Mawman have grown the Woody's Bar-B-Q brand to 24 locations reaching from the Deep South where barbecue is king to the Northeast and Western fronts. Perhaps best known for their legendary melt-in-your-
mouth slow-smoked Signature Baby Back Ribs, Woody's has also built quite a following among patrons with their secret recipe barbecue sauces and meats, as well as their freshly prepared comfort food-inspired side dishes. With his name emblazoned on the signs of all locations, Woody Mills has held the title of President/CEO since the company opened its first restaurant in Jacksonville. Earlier this month, the company announced to its employees that he would maintain his title as CEO and assume the role of Chairman of the Board while his company co-founder and Chief Operations Officer, Yolanda Mills-Mawman takes the reins along with the designation of President of Woody's Bar-B-Q.
"I'm not going anywhere," explained Mills. "I will still be involved with Woody's Bar-B-Q on a regular basis, just not in the day-to-day operations. I want to shift my focus to the future through franchise development and scouting new locations for future Woody's Bar-B-Q franchises. It's so rewarding to help a family launch their own business, the way Yolanda and I launched ours 37 years ago. Of course, I also plan to take advantage of some free time to work on my golf swing."
Excited about her new role, Mills-Mawman is equally focused on the future and has already hit the ground running with plans to launch a new company website, unveil a new menu and a release a number of imaginative Limited Time Offers over the course of 2017.
"I'm eager to expand our online presence to grow the Woody's Bar-B-Q brand nationwide, not just for consumers who have yet to discover us, but also for prospective franchisees who might be considering opening a restaurant,"
said Mills-Mawman. "Serving up excellent food will always be an important part of who we are, but we've got to become more innovative about letting people KNOW we serve excellent food. With the unbelievable upsurge in mobile phone use, we'll be placing more of an emphasis on social media and even recently launched a mobile app. Our new website will be mobile responsive and user-friendly – to serve as an extension of the Southern Hospitality Woody's Bar-B-Q patrons have come to expect in our restaurants. As for the in-store experience, we'll be debuting a new menu design, as well as several LTO's to entice new patrons and keep our regular customer base intrigued.
For more details about Woody's Bar-B-Q, including full menu, list of locations and franchising information, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.woodys.com
