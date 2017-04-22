 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322


ProEx Physical Therapy promotes Melanie H. Deveikas to Manager of IOMT Operations

 
 
ProEx Melanie Deveikas
ProEx Melanie Deveikas
 
Listed Under

WOBURN, Mass. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine is pleased to announce that Melanie H. Deveikas has been promoted to Manager of Institute of Orthopaedic Manual Therapy (IOMT) Operations working from the Woburn location.

The IOMT is comprised of teachers, leaders and skilled practitioners of orthopaedic manual therapy; the Institute instructs seasoned and new physical therapists ways in which to enhance their skills.

Prior to her promotion Deveikas, who is also a staff Physical Therapist and Wellness Educator in the Woburn clinic, was the ProEx IOMT Liaison.

Deveikas received a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Vermont and her Masters in Health Care Administration from Simmons College. She completed the Level I IOMT certificate program in 2000, and finished her Level II residency at the IOMT in 2016.  Originally from Cape Cod, she currently resides in Watertown with her husband and two children.

"It gives us great pleasure to announce Melanie's promotion," said Mike Severo, Chief Operating Officer of ProEx.  "Her experience as a physical therapist coupled with outstanding administrative skills make her the ideal individual to fill this essential role at ProEx."

About ProEx Physical Therapy

ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
Source:ProEx Physical Therapy
